1408 4th Ave W

Available 8/15/2020 with possibility for earlier move-in. This is the rare opportunity to have it all! A single family home with early 20th-century craftsman charm, tons of space, modern appliances, and a fenced yard all in impeccable Upper Queen Anne! This wonderfully maintained home opens to an open living/dining space, followed by an updated eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a gas range, and marble countertops. There are also two first floor bedrooms, one with access to the back patio space via classic French doors, and a full bathroom. The upstairs boasts a full master suite complete with a full bathroom, multiple closets, and an adorable seating nook. All the space one could need. The entirety of the home is flooded with natural light. W/D are in the basement along with plenty of storage space and a single-car garage. There is more off-street parking in the driveway and a massive yard. The neighborhood earns a 85 Walk Score with several top-rated restaurants, cafes, parks, and grocery stores within walking distance. There may not be a more desirable lease opportunity for a single family home in Seattle on the market, so email Benjamin Young with Seattle Rental Group Benjamin@seattlerentalgroup.com to schedule your viewing appointment today! Terms: Owner seeking 12-24 month lease term, 1st month's rent, security deposit (one month's rent) due prior to move-in along with proof of renters insurance. Tenant in home please allow 24 hours min for showings. Appliactions online at seattlerentalgroup.com/appliaction



