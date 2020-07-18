All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:50 PM

1408 4th Ave W

1408 4th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

1408 4th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Lower Queen Anne

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Available 8/15/2020 with possibility for earlier move-in. This is the rare opportunity to have it all! A single family home with early 20th-century craftsman charm, tons of space, modern appliances, and a fenced yard all in impeccable Upper Queen Anne! This wonderfully maintained home opens to an open living/dining space, followed by an updated eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a gas range, and marble countertops. There are also two first floor bedrooms, one with access to the back patio space via classic French doors, and a full bathroom. The upstairs boasts a full master suite complete with a full bathroom, multiple closets, and an adorable seating nook. All the space one could need. The entirety of the home is flooded with natural light. W/D are in the basement along with plenty of storage space and a single-car garage. There is more off-street parking in the driveway and a massive yard. The neighborhood earns a 85 Walk Score with several top-rated restaurants, cafes, parks, and grocery stores within walking distance. There may not be a more desirable lease opportunity for a single family home in Seattle on the market, so email Benjamin Young with Seattle Rental Group Benjamin@seattlerentalgroup.com to schedule your viewing appointment today! Terms: Owner seeking 12-24 month lease term, 1st month's rent, security deposit (one month's rent) due prior to move-in along with proof of renters insurance. Tenant in home please allow 24 hours min for showings. Appliactions online at seattlerentalgroup.com/appliaction

Terms: 12-24 month lease term

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 4th Ave W have any available units?
1408 4th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1408 4th Ave W have?
Some of 1408 4th Ave W's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1408 4th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
1408 4th Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 4th Ave W pet-friendly?
No, 1408 4th Ave W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1408 4th Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 1408 4th Ave W offers parking.
Does 1408 4th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1408 4th Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 4th Ave W have a pool?
No, 1408 4th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 1408 4th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 1408 4th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 4th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1408 4th Ave W has units with dishwashers.
