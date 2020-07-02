All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:08 AM

1405 4th Ave West

1405 4th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

1405 4th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Lower Queen Anne

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1405 4th Ave West Available 05/05/20 Great Queen Anne house located on the top of the hill 3bd 1.5 bath - Come take a look at this great turn of the century craftsman in Queen Anne. Located at the top of the hill around the corner from Top Pot donuts and Caffe Fiore, this neighborhood is walkable to the main strip of Queen Anne which includes restaurants, bars, grocery stores, and many other neighborhood retail stores. You will fall in love with this home and where it is located. Pets are welcome but for a fee and extra sec deposit. This tastefully updated craftsman has nice manicured backyard that will be maintained once a month. All the rooms have nice big walk in closets and storage. If a quiet and great neighborhood, with many things to explore are what you are looking for then this is IT! Please call to schedule an appt.

(RLNE4074768)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 4th Ave West have any available units?
1405 4th Ave West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 1405 4th Ave West currently offering any rent specials?
1405 4th Ave West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 4th Ave West pet-friendly?
Yes, 1405 4th Ave West is pet friendly.
Does 1405 4th Ave West offer parking?
No, 1405 4th Ave West does not offer parking.
Does 1405 4th Ave West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 4th Ave West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 4th Ave West have a pool?
No, 1405 4th Ave West does not have a pool.
Does 1405 4th Ave West have accessible units?
No, 1405 4th Ave West does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 4th Ave West have units with dishwashers?
No, 1405 4th Ave West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1405 4th Ave West have units with air conditioning?
No, 1405 4th Ave West does not have units with air conditioning.

