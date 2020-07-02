Amenities

1405 4th Ave West Available 05/05/20 Great Queen Anne house located on the top of the hill 3bd 1.5 bath - Come take a look at this great turn of the century craftsman in Queen Anne. Located at the top of the hill around the corner from Top Pot donuts and Caffe Fiore, this neighborhood is walkable to the main strip of Queen Anne which includes restaurants, bars, grocery stores, and many other neighborhood retail stores. You will fall in love with this home and where it is located. Pets are welcome but for a fee and extra sec deposit. This tastefully updated craftsman has nice manicured backyard that will be maintained once a month. All the rooms have nice big walk in closets and storage. If a quiet and great neighborhood, with many things to explore are what you are looking for then this is IT! Please call to schedule an appt.



