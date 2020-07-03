Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

14045 23rd PL NE Available 01/04/20 Charming Home in Olympic Hills for Lease - Three bedroom, two bathroom home for lease on a quiet street in Olympic Hills. Wonderful, fenced in yard. Charming front porch to enjoy. Hardwood floors throughout first floor. One small, one medium bedroom on main. Living room open to dining area. Nicely finished basement with full size washer/dryer, full bathroom, bedroom and family room. Owner would like couch and table/chairs in basement to stay. One car garage. Welcome home!



-12+ month lease preferred.

- All utilities are tenants responsibility.

- Tenant(s) responsible for lawn mowing, weeding, watering and general yard care

- One full month's rent, last month's rent and security Deposit of $2400. Payment plan offered, please inquire.

- Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply.

- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

- $10.00 Monthly Furnace Filter Fee

- No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

- All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

- Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system.



