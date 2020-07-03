All apartments in Seattle
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

14045 23rd PL NE

14045 23rd Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

14045 23rd Place Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Olympic Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
14045 23rd PL NE Available 01/04/20 Charming Home in Olympic Hills for Lease - Three bedroom, two bathroom home for lease on a quiet street in Olympic Hills. Wonderful, fenced in yard. Charming front porch to enjoy. Hardwood floors throughout first floor. One small, one medium bedroom on main. Living room open to dining area. Nicely finished basement with full size washer/dryer, full bathroom, bedroom and family room. Owner would like couch and table/chairs in basement to stay. One car garage. Welcome home!

-12+ month lease preferred.
- All utilities are tenants responsibility.
- Tenant(s) responsible for lawn mowing, weeding, watering and general yard care
- One full month's rent, last month's rent and security Deposit of $2400. Payment plan offered, please inquire.
- Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply.
- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
- $10.00 Monthly Furnace Filter Fee
- No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
- All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
- Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system.

(RLNE5419033)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14045 23rd PL NE have any available units?
14045 23rd PL NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 14045 23rd PL NE have?
Some of 14045 23rd PL NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14045 23rd PL NE currently offering any rent specials?
14045 23rd PL NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14045 23rd PL NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 14045 23rd PL NE is pet friendly.
Does 14045 23rd PL NE offer parking?
Yes, 14045 23rd PL NE offers parking.
Does 14045 23rd PL NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14045 23rd PL NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14045 23rd PL NE have a pool?
No, 14045 23rd PL NE does not have a pool.
Does 14045 23rd PL NE have accessible units?
No, 14045 23rd PL NE does not have accessible units.
Does 14045 23rd PL NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14045 23rd PL NE does not have units with dishwashers.

