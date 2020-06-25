All apartments in Seattle
14020 Lenora Pl N
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

14020 Lenora Pl N

14020 Lenora Place North · No Longer Available
Location

14020 Lenora Place North, Seattle, WA 98133
Haller Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom North End Home - This 1,360 sq. ft home has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms.The top level has a nice living room with gas log fireplace and a small balcony. Large dining room area with newer pergo flooring that opens up into the kitchen. Vaulted ceilings and skylights. 1 large bedroom that also has a balcony.
The bottom level has 1 large bedroom/family room, your choice that opens up to a large welcoming deck. Full size washer and dryer.
Enjoy your private fenced yard with minimal upkeep required. 1 car garage and 2 parking spots. This home is nice and spacious!

Quit your long commute and come home to rest in this lovely Haller Lake area home. Close to the Interurban Trail, and shopping. Easy I-5 access and close to bus-lines. Close to shopping and restaurants. Near Haller Lake Public Access, North acres Park and Licorice Fern Natural Area.

No smoking, No pets. Tenant pays all utilities. $40 screening fee per applicant & $100 one time admin fee.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4840050)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14020 Lenora Pl N have any available units?
14020 Lenora Pl N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 14020 Lenora Pl N have?
Some of 14020 Lenora Pl N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14020 Lenora Pl N currently offering any rent specials?
14020 Lenora Pl N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14020 Lenora Pl N pet-friendly?
No, 14020 Lenora Pl N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 14020 Lenora Pl N offer parking?
Yes, 14020 Lenora Pl N offers parking.
Does 14020 Lenora Pl N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14020 Lenora Pl N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14020 Lenora Pl N have a pool?
No, 14020 Lenora Pl N does not have a pool.
Does 14020 Lenora Pl N have accessible units?
No, 14020 Lenora Pl N does not have accessible units.
Does 14020 Lenora Pl N have units with dishwashers?
No, 14020 Lenora Pl N does not have units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

