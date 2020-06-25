14020 Lenora Pl N

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom North End Home - This 1,360 sq. ft home has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms.The top level has a nice living room with gas log fireplace and a small balcony. Large dining room area with newer pergo flooring that opens up into the kitchen. Vaulted ceilings and skylights. 1 large bedroom that also has a balcony.

The bottom level has 1 large bedroom/family room, your choice that opens up to a large welcoming deck. Full size washer and dryer.

Enjoy your private fenced yard with minimal upkeep required. 1 car garage and 2 parking spots. This home is nice and spacious!



Quit your long commute and come home to rest in this lovely Haller Lake area home. Close to the Interurban Trail, and shopping. Easy I-5 access and close to bus-lines. Close to shopping and restaurants. Near Haller Lake Public Access, North acres Park and Licorice Fern Natural Area.



No smoking, No pets. Tenant pays all utilities. $40 screening fee per applicant & $100 one time admin fee.



