Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
14018 25th Ave NE
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

14018 25th Ave NE

14018 25th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

14018 25th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Olympic Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Rustic, 3 bedrooms, 2-bathrooms single-family home in the vibrant neighborhood of Olympic Hills in Seattle.

The lovely unfurnished interior features hardwood and tile floor. The kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, plenty of cabinets and drawer storage, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. Other appliances include an in-unit washer/dryer and for climate control, centralized heating is installed.

The exterior is surrounded by trees and plenty of plants for a relaxing ambiance. It features a back patio, a small deck, and a spacious backyard with a small garage - great spaces to enjoy outdoor activities with friends and family. For parking, there is 1 in the driveway and 2 spots on-street. Pets are welcome with $500/pet a pet deposit. Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Tenant is responsible for water, gas, sewage, trash, electricity, cable, internet and the backyard maintenance which the owner does not strictly monitor.

The propertys Walkscore is 82/100. This is a Very Walkable location and most errands can be accomplished on foot.

Nearby Parks: Virgil Flaim Park, Albert Davis Park, Lake City Mini Park, and Pinehurst Pocket Park.

Bus lines:
41 - 0.1 mile
994 - 0.2 mile
309 - 0.2 mile
312 - 0.2 mile

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.

(RLNE5418213)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14018 25th Ave NE have any available units?
14018 25th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 14018 25th Ave NE have?
Some of 14018 25th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14018 25th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
14018 25th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14018 25th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 14018 25th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 14018 25th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 14018 25th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 14018 25th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14018 25th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14018 25th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 14018 25th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 14018 25th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 14018 25th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 14018 25th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14018 25th Ave NE has units with dishwashers.

