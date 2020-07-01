14018 25th Ave NE

Amenities

Rustic, 3 bedrooms, 2-bathrooms single-family home in the vibrant neighborhood of Olympic Hills in Seattle.



The lovely unfurnished interior features hardwood and tile floor. The kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, plenty of cabinets and drawer storage, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. Other appliances include an in-unit washer/dryer and for climate control, centralized heating is installed.



The exterior is surrounded by trees and plenty of plants for a relaxing ambiance. It features a back patio, a small deck, and a spacious backyard with a small garage - great spaces to enjoy outdoor activities with friends and family. For parking, there is 1 in the driveway and 2 spots on-street. Pets are welcome with $500/pet a pet deposit. Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Tenant is responsible for water, gas, sewage, trash, electricity, cable, internet and the backyard maintenance which the owner does not strictly monitor.



The propertys Walkscore is 82/100. This is a Very Walkable location and most errands can be accomplished on foot.



Nearby Parks: Virgil Flaim Park, Albert Davis Park, Lake City Mini Park, and Pinehurst Pocket Park.



Bus lines:

41 - 0.1 mile

994 - 0.2 mile

309 - 0.2 mile

312 - 0.2 mile



