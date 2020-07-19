Amenities

1401 5th Ave. W. #213 Available 03/01/19 West Queen Anne Condominiums - Available March 1st! You will love living In the heart of Queen Anne in this historic Queen Anne School building! This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condominium is a gem! Nestled among some of the most beautiful homes in Seattle, this park-like setting offers 14 ft. high ceilings making each room feel bright and airy. Large east facing windows in both the living area and bedroom let in lots of natural light. Bright bathroom and lots of storage both in the hall and bedroom. In-unit washer/dryer + a secured parking spot in the garage. Water/Sewer/Garbage are included as well as basic cable TV! Walk to fantastic shops, bakeries, restaurants. Easy access to all public transportation. Walk to Amazon Campus or downtown Seattle. Microsoft Connector close by. Come see why Queen Anne is the one of the best neighborhoods in Seattle! One cat or one small dog under 25 lbs with a $500 pet deposit. No smoking.



To request a private showing please contact Barb Bender, Avenue One, Seattle, WA, at barb@avenueoneresidential.com, or 206-954-4575.



