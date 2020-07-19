All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1401 5th Ave. W. #213

1401 5th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

1401 5th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1401 5th Ave. W. #213 Available 03/01/19 West Queen Anne Condominiums - Available March 1st! You will love living In the heart of Queen Anne in this historic Queen Anne School building! This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condominium is a gem! Nestled among some of the most beautiful homes in Seattle, this park-like setting offers 14 ft. high ceilings making each room feel bright and airy. Large east facing windows in both the living area and bedroom let in lots of natural light. Bright bathroom and lots of storage both in the hall and bedroom. In-unit washer/dryer + a secured parking spot in the garage. Water/Sewer/Garbage are included as well as basic cable TV! Walk to fantastic shops, bakeries, restaurants. Easy access to all public transportation. Walk to Amazon Campus or downtown Seattle. Microsoft Connector close by. Come see why Queen Anne is the one of the best neighborhoods in Seattle! One cat or one small dog under 25 lbs with a $500 pet deposit. No smoking.

To request a private showing please contact Barb Bender, Avenue One, Seattle, WA, at barb@avenueoneresidential.com, or 206-954-4575.

#AvenueOneResidential #QueenAnneRentals #Amazon/SLU #MicrosoftConnector

(RLNE3767529)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 5th Ave. W. #213 have any available units?
1401 5th Ave. W. #213 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 1401 5th Ave. W. #213 currently offering any rent specials?
1401 5th Ave. W. #213 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 5th Ave. W. #213 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1401 5th Ave. W. #213 is pet friendly.
Does 1401 5th Ave. W. #213 offer parking?
Yes, 1401 5th Ave. W. #213 offers parking.
Does 1401 5th Ave. W. #213 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1401 5th Ave. W. #213 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 5th Ave. W. #213 have a pool?
No, 1401 5th Ave. W. #213 does not have a pool.
Does 1401 5th Ave. W. #213 have accessible units?
No, 1401 5th Ave. W. #213 does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 5th Ave. W. #213 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1401 5th Ave. W. #213 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1401 5th Ave. W. #213 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1401 5th Ave. W. #213 does not have units with air conditioning.
