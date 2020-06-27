Amenities

13316 22nd Ave NE Available 08/17/19 Lovely Updated Home on Quiet Street in Great Location! Pet(s)! - Lovely updated 4-5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home on a quiet street in a peaceful neighborhood. Main level has vaulted ceilings, a living room with gas fireplace and tons of windows, separate dining area, kitchen with casual dining area that opens to a massive deck overlooking the fenced backyard. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths are upstairs, one of these bedrooms is the master with its own private bath. The lower level has an additional 4th bedroom, large bathroom with full-size washer and dryer, and a 5th bedroom with a fireplace could also be used as a family room. Oak hardwood floors throughout entire main floor. 2-car garage, gas furnace. Fully fenced back yard.



Close to Northgate with the coming Light Rail, bus lines and commuter routes along Lake City Way, 15th/Roosevelt, 145th and I-5; schools, shopping, banks, Jackson Park Golf Course, Matthews Beach and Magnuson Park. Olympic Hills Elementary School is just 3 houses away!



Showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing.

~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant 18 years of age and over

~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.

~Tenants are responsible for all utilities and yard care.

~Security Deposit (one month's rent) plus Last Month's Rent is due at start of Lease (can be paid over 6 months on payment plan)

~Pet(s) possibly negotiable with pet screening and pet rent

~12 month lease minimum



