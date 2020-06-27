All apartments in Seattle
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

13316 22nd Ave NE

13316 22nd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

13316 22nd Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Olympic Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
13316 22nd Ave NE Available 08/17/19 Lovely Updated Home on Quiet Street in Great Location! Pet(s)! - Lovely updated 4-5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home on a quiet street in a peaceful neighborhood. Main level has vaulted ceilings, a living room with gas fireplace and tons of windows, separate dining area, kitchen with casual dining area that opens to a massive deck overlooking the fenced backyard. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths are upstairs, one of these bedrooms is the master with its own private bath. The lower level has an additional 4th bedroom, large bathroom with full-size washer and dryer, and a 5th bedroom with a fireplace could also be used as a family room. Oak hardwood floors throughout entire main floor. 2-car garage, gas furnace. Fully fenced back yard.

Close to Northgate with the coming Light Rail, bus lines and commuter routes along Lake City Way, 15th/Roosevelt, 145th and I-5; schools, shopping, banks, Jackson Park Golf Course, Matthews Beach and Magnuson Park. Olympic Hills Elementary School is just 3 houses away!

**View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com**

Showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant 18 years of age and over
~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.
~Tenants are responsible for all utilities and yard care.
~Security Deposit (one month's rent) plus Last Month's Rent is due at start of Lease (can be paid over 6 months on payment plan)
~Pet(s) possibly negotiable with pet screening and pet rent
~12 month lease minimum

(RLNE5051282)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13316 22nd Ave NE have any available units?
13316 22nd Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 13316 22nd Ave NE have?
Some of 13316 22nd Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13316 22nd Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
13316 22nd Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13316 22nd Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13316 22nd Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 13316 22nd Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 13316 22nd Ave NE offers parking.
Does 13316 22nd Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13316 22nd Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13316 22nd Ave NE have a pool?
No, 13316 22nd Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 13316 22nd Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 13316 22nd Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 13316 22nd Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13316 22nd Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
