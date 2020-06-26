133 Queen Anne Ave N Unit 102

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come and see this sophisticated, unfurnished, single-family home on the dynamic Lower Queen Anne neighborhood in Seattle, Washington!



This 848-square-foot home has 1-bedroom (plus den), and 1-bathroom home. It also comes with an attached garage, 1 space.



A toasty fireplace in the living room, polished hardwood floors, together with a spacious balcony at the opposite end of the room, add coziness to the interior. The nifty kitchen is equipped with a smooth granite countertop and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. There is installed electric heating for climate control. For laundry, an in-unit washer and dryer are provided. Extra storage space can be found in the garage. Theres also an extra room for a home office.



Exterior features include a deck and a patio perfect spots for outdoor dining and entertaining guests.



The tenant will be responsible for the electricity and water utilities.



Pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet.



With an excellent walk score, this location is rated as a walkers paradise. This means that daily errands do not require a car as they can easily be accomplished on foot. It has an excellent transit score as well, which means transit is convenient for most trips.



Walk Score: 93

Transit Score: 81



Nearby Schools:

Hay Elementary School - 0.94 miles, 9/10

Mcclure Middle School - 1.19 miles, 7/10

Ballard High School - 4.04 miles, 9/10

The Center School - 0.44 miles, 7/10



Bus lines:

1 - 0.0 miles

13 - 0.0 miles

994 - 0.0 miles

D Line - 0.0 miles



Rail lines:

South Lake Union Streetcar - 0.9 miles

Link light rail - 1.1 miles



(RLNE4887653)