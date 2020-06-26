All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:24 AM

133 Queen Anne Ave N Unit 102

133 Queen Anne Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

133 Queen Anne Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Lower Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come and see this sophisticated, unfurnished, single-family home on the dynamic Lower Queen Anne neighborhood in Seattle, Washington!

This 848-square-foot home has 1-bedroom (plus den), and 1-bathroom home. It also comes with an attached garage, 1 space.

A toasty fireplace in the living room, polished hardwood floors, together with a spacious balcony at the opposite end of the room, add coziness to the interior. The nifty kitchen is equipped with a smooth granite countertop and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. There is installed electric heating for climate control. For laundry, an in-unit washer and dryer are provided. Extra storage space can be found in the garage. Theres also an extra room for a home office.

Exterior features include a deck and a patio perfect spots for outdoor dining and entertaining guests.

The tenant will be responsible for the electricity and water utilities.

Pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet.

With an excellent walk score, this location is rated as a walkers paradise. This means that daily errands do not require a car as they can easily be accomplished on foot. It has an excellent transit score as well, which means transit is convenient for most trips.

Walk Score: 93
Transit Score: 81

Nearby Schools:
Hay Elementary School - 0.94 miles, 9/10
Mcclure Middle School - 1.19 miles, 7/10
Ballard High School - 4.04 miles, 9/10
The Center School - 0.44 miles, 7/10

Bus lines:
1 - 0.0 miles
13 - 0.0 miles
994 - 0.0 miles
D Line - 0.0 miles

Rail lines:
South Lake Union Streetcar - 0.9 miles
Link light rail - 1.1 miles

(RLNE4887653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

