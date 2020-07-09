Amenities

1 Bed 1 Bath Condo in Seattle - 1323 Boren Ave #309 is a condo in Seattle, WA 98101. This 484 square foot condo features 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. This property was built in 2001.



To view a full 360 degree tour please click here:



https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/qlKB61x5nbQ4R7NYYKlJO0oAP2emp9ak



Nearby schools include The Northwest School, O'Dea High School and Apex Learning High School. The closest grocery stores are Pike Grocery, Plaza Select Foods and Clay's Market. Nearby coffee shops include Tully's Coffee, Rhody Of On Spring and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Downtown Romios Pizza & Pasta - Seattle Convention Center Pike Street, Stimson-Green Mansion and Cortona Cafe. 1323 Boren Ave #309 is near First Hill Park, Freeway Park and Plymouth Pillars Park.



Conveniently located First Hill condo with secure garage parking INCLUDED IN RENT Conveniently located First Hill with secure entry and parking garage this charming condo is right in the center of all the action. Unit comes with washer and dryer in the unit. Community rooftop deck with gas grill and sweeping views of the city and Lake Union. Building includes a gym and community room. Short walk to the Market or Capital Hill. Rent includes water sewer and garbage utility and building has internet and basic cable provided AND 1 PARKING SPOT IS INCLUDED.



Tenant would only be responsible for electric bill!! 1 year min lease.

There is a one time $200 move in fee from the building HOA that new tenant will be responsible for.

One pet is allowed based on our approval of size, type and breed.



MOVE IN COSTS



Security deposit: equal to 1 month of rent, plus pet deposits (where applicable)

First month's rent due in full before move in

Application fee: $40 per person over 18

Move in Fee: $75

Admin Fee: $125

Furnace Filter Program: $10/month (where applicable)

HOA charges $200 move in fee



RENTAL CRITERIA AND APPLICATION DISCLOSURE



The following information will be accessed as part of the screening of any applications for tenancy:



- All information on your application.

- Your rental history via any identifiable prior Landlords

- Credit reports via a third-party Consumer Reporting Agency

- Public records regarding criminal conviction history or registration as a sex offender

- Personal references.

- Verification of employment and/or income (or rental subsidy) amounts.

- Public records regarding civil court records.

- Any other information provided by the applicant (such as anticipated length of tenancy, tenancy commencement date, etc.).

- Any offers or proposals you may choose to make to us (additional rent or deposit funds, extended lease term, guarantors or co-signers, etc.).



General Information:



- Applicant on time for showing appointment, or timely call to reschedule

- Positive government issued picture ID for all adult

- Fully completed application, without material omissions, for every occupant.

- Demonstration of ability to pay complete deposit and rent

- Applications will not be reviewed until received in full. Groups of more than one applicant will not be considered until the applications from all members of the group are received.



Income/Credit Requirements:



- General rule is that income from the applicants intending to sign the lease must (collectively) equal or exceed 3 times the rent.

- Proof of adequate income (or reserves) to verify ability to pay rent on time throughout the lease term (select one or more):

• Verification of employment and salary/wages.

• Recent paystubs from verifiable employer

• Tax return copies for self-employed applicants.

• Proof of regular investment earnings, social security or other form of governmental rental supplement.

• Any additional sources of income that applicant wishes to disclose (i.e. child or spousal support, trust income, financial reserves, etc…).

• Any rental subsidies which you wish us to consider. NOTE: Exceptions to minimum income requirements are applicable for Section 8/subsidized applicants as provided in SMC 14.08.040(F).

- Favorable credit history free of negative credit issues which may indicate that the applicant has a pattern of failure to timely pay financial obligations.



Rental History:



- For applicants with prior rental history, favorable references must be received from minimum of last two landlords

- For applicants without prior rental history, adequate personal references for equivalent to two favorable past landlord references.

-Applicant agrees to obtain insurance protecting the premises from loss or damage caused by Resident(s)/Guest(s) negligence. A minimum of $100,000 of liability coverage needs to be obtained by the provider of your choice. Alternatively, you can use our provider at cost of $12.50 per month and the charge will appear on your lease with your rent charge. All monies received are applied to fees first then rent.



Guarantors:



- Applicants who do not meet our minimum criteria based upon income and/or credit requirements may propose a Guarantor.

- Guarantors are not accept



(RLNE5781273)