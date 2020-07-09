All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1323 Boren Ave #309.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1323 Boren Ave #309
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:47 AM

1323 Boren Ave #309

1323 Boren Avenue · (206) 395-8043
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
First Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1323 Boren Avenue, Seattle, WA 98101
First Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1323 Boren Ave #309 · Avail. now

$1,895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 484 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
1 Bed 1 Bath Condo in Seattle - 1323 Boren Ave #309 is a condo in Seattle, WA 98101. This 484 square foot condo features 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. This property was built in 2001.

To view a full 360 degree tour please click here:

https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/qlKB61x5nbQ4R7NYYKlJO0oAP2emp9ak

Nearby schools include The Northwest School, O'Dea High School and Apex Learning High School. The closest grocery stores are Pike Grocery, Plaza Select Foods and Clay's Market. Nearby coffee shops include Tully's Coffee, Rhody Of On Spring and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Downtown Romios Pizza & Pasta - Seattle Convention Center Pike Street, Stimson-Green Mansion and Cortona Cafe. 1323 Boren Ave #309 is near First Hill Park, Freeway Park and Plymouth Pillars Park.

Conveniently located First Hill condo with secure garage parking INCLUDED IN RENT Conveniently located First Hill with secure entry and parking garage this charming condo is right in the center of all the action. Unit comes with washer and dryer in the unit. Community rooftop deck with gas grill and sweeping views of the city and Lake Union. Building includes a gym and community room. Short walk to the Market or Capital Hill. Rent includes water sewer and garbage utility and building has internet and basic cable provided AND 1 PARKING SPOT IS INCLUDED.

Tenant would only be responsible for electric bill!! 1 year min lease.
There is a one time $200 move in fee from the building HOA that new tenant will be responsible for.
One pet is allowed based on our approval of size, type and breed.

MOVE IN COSTS

Security deposit: equal to 1 month of rent, plus pet deposits (where applicable)
First month's rent due in full before move in
Application fee: $40 per person over 18
Move in Fee: $75
Admin Fee: $125
Furnace Filter Program: $10/month (where applicable)
HOA charges $200 move in fee

RENTAL CRITERIA AND APPLICATION DISCLOSURE

The following information will be accessed as part of the screening of any applications for tenancy:

- All information on your application.
- Your rental history via any identifiable prior Landlords
- Credit reports via a third-party Consumer Reporting Agency
- Public records regarding criminal conviction history or registration as a sex offender
- Personal references.
- Verification of employment and/or income (or rental subsidy) amounts.
- Public records regarding civil court records.
- Any other information provided by the applicant (such as anticipated length of tenancy, tenancy commencement date, etc.).
- Any offers or proposals you may choose to make to us (additional rent or deposit funds, extended lease term, guarantors or co-signers, etc.).

General Information:

- Applicant on time for showing appointment, or timely call to reschedule
- Positive government issued picture ID for all adult
- Fully completed application, without material omissions, for every occupant.
- Demonstration of ability to pay complete deposit and rent
- Applications will not be reviewed until received in full. Groups of more than one applicant will not be considered until the applications from all members of the group are received.

Income/Credit Requirements:

- General rule is that income from the applicants intending to sign the lease must (collectively) equal or exceed 3 times the rent.
- Proof of adequate income (or reserves) to verify ability to pay rent on time throughout the lease term (select one or more):
• Verification of employment and salary/wages.
• Recent paystubs from verifiable employer
• Tax return copies for self-employed applicants.
• Proof of regular investment earnings, social security or other form of governmental rental supplement.
• Any additional sources of income that applicant wishes to disclose (i.e. child or spousal support, trust income, financial reserves, etc…).
• Any rental subsidies which you wish us to consider. NOTE: Exceptions to minimum income requirements are applicable for Section 8/subsidized applicants as provided in SMC 14.08.040(F).
- Favorable credit history free of negative credit issues which may indicate that the applicant has a pattern of failure to timely pay financial obligations.

Rental History:

- For applicants with prior rental history, favorable references must be received from minimum of last two landlords
- For applicants without prior rental history, adequate personal references for equivalent to two favorable past landlord references.
-Applicant agrees to obtain insurance protecting the premises from loss or damage caused by Resident(s)/Guest(s) negligence. A minimum of $100,000 of liability coverage needs to be obtained by the provider of your choice. Alternatively, you can use our provider at cost of $12.50 per month and the charge will appear on your lease with your rent charge. All monies received are applied to fees first then rent.

Guarantors:

- Applicants who do not meet our minimum criteria based upon income and/or credit requirements may propose a Guarantor.
- Guarantors are not accept

(RLNE5781273)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1323 Boren Ave #309 have any available units?
1323 Boren Ave #309 has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1323 Boren Ave #309 have?
Some of 1323 Boren Ave #309's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1323 Boren Ave #309 currently offering any rent specials?
1323 Boren Ave #309 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1323 Boren Ave #309 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1323 Boren Ave #309 is pet friendly.
Does 1323 Boren Ave #309 offer parking?
Yes, 1323 Boren Ave #309 offers parking.
Does 1323 Boren Ave #309 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1323 Boren Ave #309 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1323 Boren Ave #309 have a pool?
No, 1323 Boren Ave #309 does not have a pool.
Does 1323 Boren Ave #309 have accessible units?
No, 1323 Boren Ave #309 does not have accessible units.
Does 1323 Boren Ave #309 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1323 Boren Ave #309 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1323 Boren Ave #309?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Beryl
1200 E Pike St
Seattle, WA 98122
Collage Fremont
3606 Woodland Park Ave N
Seattle, WA 98103
Hawthorne Apartments
1618 Bellevue Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Reverb
1023 East Alder Street
Seattle, WA 98122
Decibel Apartments
301 12th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
7 Hills
1919 Queen Anne Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Common Capitol
422 11th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Minnie Flats
3028 1st Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity