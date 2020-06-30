All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 13205 42nd Ave NE Seattle, WA 98125.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
13205 42nd Ave NE Seattle, WA 98125
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

13205 42nd Ave NE Seattle, WA 98125

13205 42nd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Cedar Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13205 42nd Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Cedar Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Wonderful Cedar Park 2 bed 1.75 Bath Home. Hardwood Floors, Quiet Street, Owner Maintained Yard - This cozy, well kept home is located near the water in Cedar Park. Hardwood floors throughout, fireplace, large living area, and plenty of storage in the 2 car garage. Tucked away in a quiet neighborhood, this home has a pet friendly, owner maintained yard. It is partially furnished with clean and comfortable furniture, brand new fridge, outdoor entertainment patio and much more. Deposits are a refundable security deposit equal to 1 month's rent. Last month's rent may be required depending on the strength of your application. Refundable pet deposit is $350 per pet. Use this link to schedule your tour today! showdigs.co/8aff0

(RLNE5490447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13205 42nd Ave NE Seattle, WA 98125 have any available units?
13205 42nd Ave NE Seattle, WA 98125 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 13205 42nd Ave NE Seattle, WA 98125 have?
Some of 13205 42nd Ave NE Seattle, WA 98125's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13205 42nd Ave NE Seattle, WA 98125 currently offering any rent specials?
13205 42nd Ave NE Seattle, WA 98125 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13205 42nd Ave NE Seattle, WA 98125 pet-friendly?
Yes, 13205 42nd Ave NE Seattle, WA 98125 is pet friendly.
Does 13205 42nd Ave NE Seattle, WA 98125 offer parking?
Yes, 13205 42nd Ave NE Seattle, WA 98125 offers parking.
Does 13205 42nd Ave NE Seattle, WA 98125 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13205 42nd Ave NE Seattle, WA 98125 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13205 42nd Ave NE Seattle, WA 98125 have a pool?
No, 13205 42nd Ave NE Seattle, WA 98125 does not have a pool.
Does 13205 42nd Ave NE Seattle, WA 98125 have accessible units?
No, 13205 42nd Ave NE Seattle, WA 98125 does not have accessible units.
Does 13205 42nd Ave NE Seattle, WA 98125 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13205 42nd Ave NE Seattle, WA 98125 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Angeline
4801 Rainier Ave S
Seattle, WA 98118
Jasper Apartments
8606 35th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98115
624 Yale
624 Yale Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Garden Pointe
130 SW 112th St
Seattle, WA 98146
Mark on 8th
285 8th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
The Cue
1525 Harvard Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
North Greenwood Apartments
13826 Greenwood Ave N #41
Seattle, WA 98133
4730 California
4730 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University