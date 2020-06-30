13205 42nd Ave NE Seattle, WA 98125

Amenities

Wonderful Cedar Park 2 bed 1.75 Bath Home. Hardwood Floors, Quiet Street, Owner Maintained Yard - This cozy, well kept home is located near the water in Cedar Park. Hardwood floors throughout, fireplace, large living area, and plenty of storage in the 2 car garage. Tucked away in a quiet neighborhood, this home has a pet friendly, owner maintained yard. It is partially furnished with clean and comfortable furniture, brand new fridge, outdoor entertainment patio and much more. Deposits are a refundable security deposit equal to 1 month's rent. Last month's rent may be required depending on the strength of your application. Refundable pet deposit is $350 per pet. Use this link to schedule your tour today! showdigs.co/8aff0



