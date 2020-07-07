1315 N 85th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking

Single Family Home near Green Lake - Quit your long drive and come home to rest in this lovely Greenlake home with 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath, hardwood floors and recently updated kitchen. Extra rooms for office, exercise, den, storage etc. This home is on the bus line and close to downtown, shopping, schools and an easy walk to Green Lake. Includes off street parking for 3 vehicles. Owner may allow 1 small pet with pet deposit.



1st, last, & security deposit required.



- To Schedule a Tour Follow This Link: https://showmojo.com/l/765f7ba079

- Renter's legal liability insurance required as part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

- Application fee $45 per adult.

- Please contact Caroline for more info 206-577-0594 caroline@rpapm.com

- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates

- See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com



(RLNE5788959)