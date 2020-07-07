All apartments in Seattle
1315 N 85th Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 AM

1315 N 85th Street

1315 North 85th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1315 North 85th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Green Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
Single Family Home near Green Lake - Quit your long drive and come home to rest in this lovely Greenlake home with 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath, hardwood floors and recently updated kitchen. Extra rooms for office, exercise, den, storage etc. This home is on the bus line and close to downtown, shopping, schools and an easy walk to Green Lake. Includes off street parking for 3 vehicles. Owner may allow 1 small pet with pet deposit.

1st, last, & security deposit required.

- To Schedule a Tour Follow This Link: https://showmojo.com/l/765f7ba079
- Renter's legal liability insurance required as part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- Application fee $45 per adult.
- Please contact Caroline for more info 206-577-0594 caroline@rpapm.com
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com

(RLNE5788959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1315 N 85th Street have any available units?
1315 N 85th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1315 N 85th Street have?
Some of 1315 N 85th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1315 N 85th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1315 N 85th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 N 85th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1315 N 85th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1315 N 85th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1315 N 85th Street offers parking.
Does 1315 N 85th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1315 N 85th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 N 85th Street have a pool?
No, 1315 N 85th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1315 N 85th Street have accessible units?
No, 1315 N 85th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 N 85th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1315 N 85th Street has units with dishwashers.

