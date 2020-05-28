All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 128 20th Ave E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
128 20th Ave E
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

128 20th Ave E

128 20th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

128 20th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Stevens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
**AVAILABLE NOW!**

Nice 2 bedroom/2.5 bathroom town home. Main level offers a spacious living, dining, 1/2 bath and a kitchen will full appliances that opens to the back patio. Upstairs has 2 good-sized bedrooms with 2 bathrooms and a laundry area with a full-size washer and dryer. Electric heat. Only 4 units in this complex. One parking space included. On-street parking as well.

Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12 month lease. Water, sewer, and garbage included. No smoking. No pets.

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 20th Ave E have any available units?
128 20th Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 128 20th Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
128 20th Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 20th Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 128 20th Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 128 20th Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 128 20th Ave E offers parking.
Does 128 20th Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 128 20th Ave E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 20th Ave E have a pool?
No, 128 20th Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 128 20th Ave E have accessible units?
No, 128 20th Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 128 20th Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 20th Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 128 20th Ave E have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 20th Ave E does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Modera Jackson
1801 South Jackson Street
Seattle, WA 98144
Residences at 3295
3295 SW Avalon Way
Seattle, WA 98126
Dexter Hayes
1701 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
AMLI Wallingford
1850 N 34th St
Seattle, WA 98103
3030 Lake City
3030 NE 143rd St
Seattle, WA 98125
Stratus
820 Lenora Street
Seattle, WA 98121
Villa Appia
12300 31st Avenue Northeast
Seattle, WA 98125
708 Uptown
708 6th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University