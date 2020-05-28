128 20th Ave E

Amenities

Nice 2 bedroom/2.5 bathroom town home. Main level offers a spacious living, dining, 1/2 bath and a kitchen will full appliances that opens to the back patio. Upstairs has 2 good-sized bedrooms with 2 bathrooms and a laundry area with a full-size washer and dryer. Electric heat. Only 4 units in this complex. One parking space included. On-street parking as well.



Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12 month lease. Water, sewer, and garbage included. No smoking. No pets.



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



