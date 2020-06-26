All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 12515 35th Avenue North East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
12515 35th Avenue North East
Last updated June 25 2020 at 5:39 PM

12515 35th Avenue North East

12515 35th Avenue Northeast · (206) 286-1100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Cedar Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12515 35th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Cedar Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
AVAILABLE EARLY JULY! VIDEO TOUR AND UPDATED PHOTOS COMING JULY 1ST! No contact move in available with applications and lease signing online! Dave Poletti & Associates presents this spacious 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom, 2nd floor apartment unit, available now for move-in in the heart of Lake City! This bright unit is on the Southeast corner of the building allowing lots of natural light in during the early afternoon! The unit has a huge living room with a large covered balcony with plenty of space for year round enjoyment! Kitchen comes with lots of cabinet space as well as a dishwasher and garbage disposal! Large dining room. Lots of storage closets throughout the unit for all your storage needs! Two bedrooms in this unit and one is a large master bedroom with a walk in closet! The building has an onsite laundry facilities available. One parking space & storage unit included with rent! Enjoy the stimulating atmosphere that Lake City has to offer with its various shopping facilities, dining hubs, and recreational facilities. This up and coming neighborhood is close in proximity to the Northgate Mall and provides easy access to hwy 522 and interstate 5. Close to bus line. No Pets/No Smoking. 12 Month Lease. To qualify, you must make an income of 3x rent and have positive rental references and credit. Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards - 2 Bedroom (1 with walk in closet) - 1 Bathroom - Includes dishwasher/disposal - 1 uncovered parking space included - Large covered balcony - Dining room - On-site Laundry in building - W/S/G + Parking included. Tenants pay electricity Our goal is to provide you with a renting experience that will leave you completely satisfied and happy. Dave Poletti & Associates treats you with integrity and professionalism. We strive to provide you with a living environment that is always clean and in good repair at all times. We are responsive to your needs, value you as a resident and strive to handle your maintenance requests in a timely manner. Dave Poletti & Associates â A Seattle Property Management company, looks forward to helping you with all of your housing needs. Dave Poletti & Associates Seattle Property Management AGC Building 1200 Westlake Ave N #1001 Seattle, WA 98109 Website: www.DavePoletti.com Offering Seattle Property Management Services for over 25+ Years!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12515 35th Avenue North East have any available units?
12515 35th Avenue North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 12515 35th Avenue North East have?
Some of 12515 35th Avenue North East's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12515 35th Avenue North East currently offering any rent specials?
12515 35th Avenue North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12515 35th Avenue North East pet-friendly?
No, 12515 35th Avenue North East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 12515 35th Avenue North East offer parking?
Yes, 12515 35th Avenue North East offers parking.
Does 12515 35th Avenue North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12515 35th Avenue North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12515 35th Avenue North East have a pool?
Yes, 12515 35th Avenue North East has a pool.
Does 12515 35th Avenue North East have accessible units?
No, 12515 35th Avenue North East does not have accessible units.
Does 12515 35th Avenue North East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12515 35th Avenue North East has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 12515 35th Avenue North East?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vida
1205 Northeast 66th Street
Seattle, WA 98115
Latitude
500 3rd Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Jasper Apartments
8606 35th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98115
Smith & Burns
4455 Interlake Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98103
Broadstone Sky
4745 40th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
O2
2401 3rd Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Andante
3031 NE 137th St
Seattle, WA 98125
CityLine
4740 32nd Ave S
Seattle, WA 98118

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity