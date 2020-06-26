12515 35th Avenue North East

Amenities

AVAILABLE EARLY JULY! VIDEO TOUR AND UPDATED PHOTOS COMING JULY 1ST! No contact move in available with applications and lease signing online! Dave Poletti & Associates presents this spacious 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom, 2nd floor apartment unit, available now for move-in in the heart of Lake City! This bright unit is on the Southeast corner of the building allowing lots of natural light in during the early afternoon! The unit has a huge living room with a large covered balcony with plenty of space for year round enjoyment! Kitchen comes with lots of cabinet space as well as a dishwasher and garbage disposal! Large dining room. Lots of storage closets throughout the unit for all your storage needs! Two bedrooms in this unit and one is a large master bedroom with a walk in closet! The building has an onsite laundry facilities available. One parking space & storage unit included with rent! Enjoy the stimulating atmosphere that Lake City has to offer with its various shopping facilities, dining hubs, and recreational facilities. This up and coming neighborhood is close in proximity to the Northgate Mall and provides easy access to hwy 522 and interstate 5. Close to bus line. No Pets/No Smoking. 12 Month Lease. To qualify, you must make an income of 3x rent and have positive rental references and credit. Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards - 2 Bedroom (1 with walk in closet) - 1 Bathroom - Includes dishwasher/disposal - 1 uncovered parking space included - Large covered balcony - Dining room - On-site Laundry in building - W/S/G + Parking included. Tenants pay electricity Our goal is to provide you with a renting experience that will leave you completely satisfied and happy. Dave Poletti & Associates treats you with integrity and professionalism. We strive to provide you with a living environment that is always clean and in good repair at all times. We are responsive to your needs, value you as a resident and strive to handle your maintenance requests in a timely manner. Dave Poletti & Associates â A Seattle Property Management company, looks forward to helping you with all of your housing needs. Dave Poletti & Associates Seattle Property Management AGC Building 1200 Westlake Ave N #1001 Seattle, WA 98109 Website: www.DavePoletti.com Offering Seattle Property Management Services for over 25+ Years!!