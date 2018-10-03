12309 10th PL NE D

Amenities
Desirable TH, 3br/2ba, corner unit, Seattle, WA - Property Id: 157020
This beautiful townhome is move-in ready and available now.
Desirable corner unit featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, attached single garage with extra storage, and paver patio for BBQ.
Features of this craftsman style townhome:
Gourmet kitchen with granite slab countertops
Quality stainless-steel appliances including gas range
Hardwood floors throughout kitchen, living room and dining room
Granite gas fireplace in living room,
Superior mill work & finishes
Vaulted-high ceilings
Well-insulated with double Pane/Storm Windows and skylights
State of the art energy efficient heating and hot water system
Great location to all of Seattle.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157020p
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5155434)