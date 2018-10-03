All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
12309 10th PL NE D
Last updated September 30 2019 at 12:14 PM

12309 10th PL NE D

12309 10th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

12309 10th Place Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Pinehurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Desirable TH, 3br/2ba, corner unit, Seattle, WA - Property Id: 157020

This beautiful townhome is move-in ready and available now.
Desirable corner unit featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, attached single garage with extra storage, and paver patio for BBQ.
Features of this craftsman style townhome:
Gourmet kitchen with granite slab countertops
Quality stainless-steel appliances including gas range
Hardwood floors throughout kitchen, living room and dining room
Granite gas fireplace in living room,
Superior mill work & finishes
Vaulted-high ceilings
Well-insulated with double Pane/Storm Windows and skylights
State of the art energy efficient heating and hot water system

Great location to all of Seattle.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157020p
Property Id 157020

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5155434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12309 10th PL NE D have any available units?
12309 10th PL NE D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 12309 10th PL NE D have?
Some of 12309 10th PL NE D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12309 10th PL NE D currently offering any rent specials?
12309 10th PL NE D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12309 10th PL NE D pet-friendly?
No, 12309 10th PL NE D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 12309 10th PL NE D offer parking?
Yes, 12309 10th PL NE D offers parking.
Does 12309 10th PL NE D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12309 10th PL NE D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12309 10th PL NE D have a pool?
No, 12309 10th PL NE D does not have a pool.
Does 12309 10th PL NE D have accessible units?
No, 12309 10th PL NE D does not have accessible units.
Does 12309 10th PL NE D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12309 10th PL NE D has units with dishwashers.
