12309 10th PL NE D

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Desirable TH, 3br/2ba, corner unit, Seattle, WA - Property Id: 157020



This beautiful townhome is move-in ready and available now.

Desirable corner unit featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, attached single garage with extra storage, and paver patio for BBQ.

Features of this craftsman style townhome:

Gourmet kitchen with granite slab countertops

Quality stainless-steel appliances including gas range

Hardwood floors throughout kitchen, living room and dining room

Granite gas fireplace in living room,

Superior mill work & finishes

Vaulted-high ceilings

Well-insulated with double Pane/Storm Windows and skylights

State of the art energy efficient heating and hot water system



Great location to all of Seattle.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157020p

No Pets Allowed



