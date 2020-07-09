12033 35th Ave NE #B

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Pet Friendly, Spacious 2 bed 2 bath (w/bonus room) w/Garage and small fenced yard - Welcome home to this 2 bed (w/bonus room/office), 2 full bathroom, 2012 built townhouse with designer touches. Super cute patio area greets you as you enter the fenced yard, the ground floor consists of full bathroom, bonus room/office, 1 car attached garage (w/full size W/D). The second floor consists of living room with gas fireplace, open kitchen with SS appliances (Gas range), granite counter tops and island. The top floor has 2 bedrooms (both with vaulted ceilings), full bath with double sinks and linen closet. This energy efficient home comes with tank-less hot water system, hydronic natural gas heating, and is conveniently located near shopping, bus line, schools & parks. Easy access to Seattle. Tenant pays all utilities and maintains the yard. $45 Application fee per adult. First and Deposit moves you in (if qualified) Security deposit is $1500. Pet deposit is $500.(Inital lease longer than 1 year, ends 7/31/2021 - owner wants the lease to renew annually in the summer) Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)



- Video Tour Link: https://youtu.be/vZb76_5j330

- To Schedule a Tour Link:

- Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates

- See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com

- Application Criteria: https://www.rentseattle.com/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf



(RLNE5451946)