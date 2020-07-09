All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 12033 35th Ave NE #B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
12033 35th Ave NE #B
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

12033 35th Ave NE #B

12033 35th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Cedar Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12033 35th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Cedar Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Pet Friendly, Spacious 2 bed 2 bath (w/bonus room) w/Garage and small fenced yard - Welcome home to this 2 bed (w/bonus room/office), 2 full bathroom, 2012 built townhouse with designer touches. Super cute patio area greets you as you enter the fenced yard, the ground floor consists of full bathroom, bonus room/office, 1 car attached garage (w/full size W/D). The second floor consists of living room with gas fireplace, open kitchen with SS appliances (Gas range), granite counter tops and island. The top floor has 2 bedrooms (both with vaulted ceilings), full bath with double sinks and linen closet. This energy efficient home comes with tank-less hot water system, hydronic natural gas heating, and is conveniently located near shopping, bus line, schools & parks. Easy access to Seattle. Tenant pays all utilities and maintains the yard. $45 Application fee per adult. First and Deposit moves you in (if qualified) Security deposit is $1500. Pet deposit is $500.(Inital lease longer than 1 year, ends 7/31/2021 - owner wants the lease to renew annually in the summer) Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

- Video Tour Link: https://youtu.be/vZb76_5j330
- To Schedule a Tour Link:
- Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com
- Application Criteria: https://www.rentseattle.com/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf

(RLNE5451946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12033 35th Ave NE #B have any available units?
12033 35th Ave NE #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 12033 35th Ave NE #B have?
Some of 12033 35th Ave NE #B's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12033 35th Ave NE #B currently offering any rent specials?
12033 35th Ave NE #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12033 35th Ave NE #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 12033 35th Ave NE #B is pet friendly.
Does 12033 35th Ave NE #B offer parking?
Yes, 12033 35th Ave NE #B offers parking.
Does 12033 35th Ave NE #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12033 35th Ave NE #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12033 35th Ave NE #B have a pool?
No, 12033 35th Ave NE #B does not have a pool.
Does 12033 35th Ave NE #B have accessible units?
No, 12033 35th Ave NE #B does not have accessible units.
Does 12033 35th Ave NE #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 12033 35th Ave NE #B does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park at Northgate Apartment Homes
10735 Roosevelt Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Barclay Broadway
412 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98104
The Corydon
5101 25th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Monticello Apartment Homes
415 Boren Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Eleanor
800 NE 67th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Marketside Flats
84 Union St
Seattle, WA 98101
Station at Othello
4219 S Othello St
Seattle, WA 98118
700 Broadway Apartments
700 Broadway E
Seattle, WA 98102

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University