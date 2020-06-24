All apartments in Seattle
11708 Greenwood Ave N Unit #A

11708 Greenwood Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

11708 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98133
Bitter Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Large 2BD/2BA Greenwood Townhouse! - Spacious wide living & dining on 2nd floor w/ hardwood floors, gas fireplace, and sliders to deck. Ample cabinets, pantry, stainless appliances, granite counters, and gas cooking. Guest bathroom off the living room. Master bedroom features, vaulted ceilings, wall of closets, and full spacious bath. Second bedroom on upper floor with plenty of light, large closet, and vaulted ceiling. Skylight in the hallway to provide natural light. Second full bath on upper level with beautiful tile surround tub and back-splash. W/D on the same floor as the bedrooms.

(RLNE4733125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11708 Greenwood Ave N Unit #A have any available units?
11708 Greenwood Ave N Unit #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 11708 Greenwood Ave N Unit #A have?
Some of 11708 Greenwood Ave N Unit #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11708 Greenwood Ave N Unit #A currently offering any rent specials?
11708 Greenwood Ave N Unit #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11708 Greenwood Ave N Unit #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 11708 Greenwood Ave N Unit #A is pet friendly.
Does 11708 Greenwood Ave N Unit #A offer parking?
Yes, 11708 Greenwood Ave N Unit #A offers parking.
Does 11708 Greenwood Ave N Unit #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11708 Greenwood Ave N Unit #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11708 Greenwood Ave N Unit #A have a pool?
No, 11708 Greenwood Ave N Unit #A does not have a pool.
Does 11708 Greenwood Ave N Unit #A have accessible units?
No, 11708 Greenwood Ave N Unit #A does not have accessible units.
Does 11708 Greenwood Ave N Unit #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11708 Greenwood Ave N Unit #A has units with dishwashers.
