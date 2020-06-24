11708 Greenwood Ave N Unit #A

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Large 2BD/2BA Greenwood Townhouse! - Spacious wide living & dining on 2nd floor w/ hardwood floors, gas fireplace, and sliders to deck. Ample cabinets, pantry, stainless appliances, granite counters, and gas cooking. Guest bathroom off the living room. Master bedroom features, vaulted ceilings, wall of closets, and full spacious bath. Second bedroom on upper floor with plenty of light, large closet, and vaulted ceiling. Skylight in the hallway to provide natural light. Second full bath on upper level with beautiful tile surround tub and back-splash. W/D on the same floor as the bedrooms.



(RLNE4733125)