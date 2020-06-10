All apartments in Seattle
Last updated August 7 2019

116 17th Ave Unit A

116 17th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

116 17th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Central District

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
116 17th Ave Unit A Available 09/01/19 Spacious, Updated 2 Bedroom Condo - Centrally Located! - Nestled in a garden setting, this two story condo is your spacious get away in the heart of the bustling Central District! The condo has all new floors, luxury vinyl plank on first floor, carpet on second, and all new paint. New appliances!

Natural light throughout, the front door opens to a dining area with pass through to galley kitchen and living room beyond that. Living room has large bay window with built in window seat and access to the fenced in back yard. Both bedrooms offer ample space for king size beds, a work space, and plenty of storage! One bedroom has a wall of closets and the other, a nook perfect for a designated work space.

Located a block from a major thoroughfare, E Yesler, bus lines are abound, along with the Seattle Streetcar. Walk to Seattle U, countless parks, Broadcast Coffee, or the plethora of Restaurants along the Yesler/Jackson corridor. 8 parks within a mile and several direct bus lines downtown, the stadiums, Capitol Hill, the International District and more!

Three different bus routes, the #4, #8, and #48 just two blocks east, easy access to downtown, Amazon, and the University via Husky Stadium respectively. Two blocks south, the #14 takes the rider into the International District, past the stadiums, near Pioneer Square, and into down town.

~Electricity paid by tenantto utility company
~ $75/person per month for Water/Sewer/Garbage
?~12-month lease or longer
~Pet(s) negotiable. Pet rent will apply.Pet Screening is required.
~ Showing by appointment only. Please click the contact icon to schedule a showing.
~Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)?
~$45.00 Application fee per applicant?
~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with Maple Leaf Management.?
~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants

(RLNE4264377)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 116 17th Ave Unit A have any available units?
116 17th Ave Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 17th Ave Unit A have?
Some of 116 17th Ave Unit A's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 17th Ave Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
116 17th Ave Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 17th Ave Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 17th Ave Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 116 17th Ave Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 116 17th Ave Unit A offers parking.
Does 116 17th Ave Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 17th Ave Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 17th Ave Unit A have a pool?
No, 116 17th Ave Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 116 17th Ave Unit A have accessible units?
No, 116 17th Ave Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 116 17th Ave Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 17th Ave Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
