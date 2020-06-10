Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

116 17th Ave Unit A Available 09/01/19 Spacious, Updated 2 Bedroom Condo - Centrally Located! - Nestled in a garden setting, this two story condo is your spacious get away in the heart of the bustling Central District! The condo has all new floors, luxury vinyl plank on first floor, carpet on second, and all new paint. New appliances!



Natural light throughout, the front door opens to a dining area with pass through to galley kitchen and living room beyond that. Living room has large bay window with built in window seat and access to the fenced in back yard. Both bedrooms offer ample space for king size beds, a work space, and plenty of storage! One bedroom has a wall of closets and the other, a nook perfect for a designated work space.



Located a block from a major thoroughfare, E Yesler, bus lines are abound, along with the Seattle Streetcar. Walk to Seattle U, countless parks, Broadcast Coffee, or the plethora of Restaurants along the Yesler/Jackson corridor. 8 parks within a mile and several direct bus lines downtown, the stadiums, Capitol Hill, the International District and more!



Three different bus routes, the #4, #8, and #48 just two blocks east, easy access to downtown, Amazon, and the University via Husky Stadium respectively. Two blocks south, the #14 takes the rider into the International District, past the stadiums, near Pioneer Square, and into down town.



~Electricity paid by tenantto utility company

~ $75/person per month for Water/Sewer/Garbage

?~12-month lease or longer

~Pet(s) negotiable. Pet rent will apply.Pet Screening is required.

~ Showing by appointment only. Please click the contact icon to schedule a showing.

~Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)?

~$45.00 Application fee per applicant?

~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with Maple Leaf Management.?

~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants



(RLNE4264377)