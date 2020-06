Amenities

Sweeping views from rooftop deck - Sweeping views of Downtown Seattle and Puget Sound will inspire you morning, noon and night. Two bedrooms on the first floor, a large main floor, and a top floor master is the perfect layout for your new home. On top of that is a rooftop deck with a gas hook up for a bbq grill. Brand new stainless steel appliances grace this modern kitchen with pantry. One parking spot. Pet friendly.



(RLNE4920439)