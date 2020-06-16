All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:36 AM

1154 N 92nd St #15

1154 North 92nd Street · (206) 650-0243
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1154 North 92nd Street, Seattle, WA 98103
North College Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1154 N 92nd St #15 · Avail. Jul 31

$2,345

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 932 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
1154 N 92nd St #15 Available 07/31/20 Bright, Spacious, Fully-Remodeled Condo in Fantastic Location! Pet(s)! FT/Virtual Tours Available! - To view a video walk-through tour of this property, click the following link: https://youtu.be/3HXX_oUdpKA.

Welcome home! Secure building and garage. Enter into your open-concept kitchen, dining, and living room with wood-burning fireplace and tons of light from a large window and glass patio door. You'll find 2 large bedrooms (that do not share a wall!) including a master with a full master bath, an additional full bath full bath. A full-size washer and dryer and extra closet space make this condo ideal! Private deck offers personal outdoor space, while a larger/communal patio flanks the back of this 10 unit building.1 parking spot available for $50/month. Close to Greenlake, Greenwood, Northgate and the future Link Rail, shops, restaurants, and Licton Springs Park. Easy access to all bus routes, Hwy 99 and I-5. You're going to love living here!

~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant 18 years of age and over
~ Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out to you.
~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have had a virtual meeting by appointment with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~$75/ month per person for water, sewer, garbage. Tenants set up own electric account.
~Security Deposit (one month's rent) plus Last Month's Rent can be paid over 6 months on payment plan.
~Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.
~12 month lease minimum

(RLNE5046286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1154 N 92nd St #15 have any available units?
1154 N 92nd St #15 has a unit available for $2,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1154 N 92nd St #15 have?
Some of 1154 N 92nd St #15's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1154 N 92nd St #15 currently offering any rent specials?
1154 N 92nd St #15 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1154 N 92nd St #15 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1154 N 92nd St #15 is pet friendly.
Does 1154 N 92nd St #15 offer parking?
Yes, 1154 N 92nd St #15 offers parking.
Does 1154 N 92nd St #15 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1154 N 92nd St #15 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1154 N 92nd St #15 have a pool?
No, 1154 N 92nd St #15 does not have a pool.
Does 1154 N 92nd St #15 have accessible units?
No, 1154 N 92nd St #15 does not have accessible units.
Does 1154 N 92nd St #15 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1154 N 92nd St #15 does not have units with dishwashers.
