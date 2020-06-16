Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

1154 N 92nd St #15 Available 07/31/20 Bright, Spacious, Fully-Remodeled Condo in Fantastic Location! Pet(s)! FT/Virtual Tours Available! - To view a video walk-through tour of this property, click the following link: https://youtu.be/3HXX_oUdpKA.



Welcome home! Secure building and garage. Enter into your open-concept kitchen, dining, and living room with wood-burning fireplace and tons of light from a large window and glass patio door. You'll find 2 large bedrooms (that do not share a wall!) including a master with a full master bath, an additional full bath full bath. A full-size washer and dryer and extra closet space make this condo ideal! Private deck offers personal outdoor space, while a larger/communal patio flanks the back of this 10 unit building.1 parking spot available for $50/month. Close to Greenlake, Greenwood, Northgate and the future Link Rail, shops, restaurants, and Licton Springs Park. Easy access to all bus routes, Hwy 99 and I-5. You're going to love living here!



~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant 18 years of age and over

~ Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out to you.

~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have had a virtual meeting by appointment with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~$75/ month per person for water, sewer, garbage. Tenants set up own electric account.

~Security Deposit (one month's rent) plus Last Month's Rent can be paid over 6 months on payment plan.

~Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.

~12 month lease minimum



