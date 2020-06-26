All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11532 31st Ave NE

11532 31st Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

11532 31st Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Lake City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/aa7f93801a ----
Brand new remodeled 2 br, 2 bath (plus den) 1,920 sq ft home with updates.

Located in quiet neighborhood near Nathan Hale High School.

On bus lines and close to everything.

washer dryer.
New wood floors,
carpeted rec room and insulated windows.
Wood dining deck off dining area overlooks large peaceful green space with several large conifer tree providing privacy,

Easy commute to I-5, University of Washington, downtown Seattle. All new LG appliances, high efficiency gas heat pump, and conveniently located

Big Yard
Fire Place
Fridge
Garage
Gas
Hardwood

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11532 31st Ave NE have any available units?
11532 31st Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 11532 31st Ave NE have?
Some of 11532 31st Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11532 31st Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
11532 31st Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11532 31st Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 11532 31st Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 11532 31st Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 11532 31st Ave NE offers parking.
Does 11532 31st Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11532 31st Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11532 31st Ave NE have a pool?
No, 11532 31st Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 11532 31st Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 11532 31st Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 11532 31st Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11532 31st Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.

