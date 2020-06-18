All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11532 15th Ave NE #206

11532 15th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

11532 15th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Lake City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Comfortable Condo Apartment - This is a nicely arranged condo apartment. It has 793 Sq. Ft. of living space. It has all modern appliances, Stove, Refrigerator, D/W, Microwave, it also has room for a small kitchen nook. It has a nice cozy living space, and two nice size bedrooms. Equip with Washer and dryer just off the kitchen. You have a private deck off the bedroom and there is a patio on the roof. It comes with a parking space in the garage.

This condo is minutes away to U-W, Shopping, Golf course, and easy access to the freeway. If you want to see this condo, please contact Angelo. (425)876-6107

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4659213)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11532 15th Ave NE #206 have any available units?
11532 15th Ave NE #206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 11532 15th Ave NE #206 have?
Some of 11532 15th Ave NE #206's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11532 15th Ave NE #206 currently offering any rent specials?
11532 15th Ave NE #206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11532 15th Ave NE #206 pet-friendly?
No, 11532 15th Ave NE #206 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 11532 15th Ave NE #206 offer parking?
Yes, 11532 15th Ave NE #206 offers parking.
Does 11532 15th Ave NE #206 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11532 15th Ave NE #206 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11532 15th Ave NE #206 have a pool?
No, 11532 15th Ave NE #206 does not have a pool.
Does 11532 15th Ave NE #206 have accessible units?
No, 11532 15th Ave NE #206 does not have accessible units.
Does 11532 15th Ave NE #206 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11532 15th Ave NE #206 has units with dishwashers.
