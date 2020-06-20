All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 11526 Riviera Pl NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
11526 Riviera Pl NE
Last updated July 19 2019 at 12:41 AM

11526 Riviera Pl NE

11526 Riviera Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11526 Riviera Place Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Matthews Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST!

To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/11526-riviera-pl-ne?p=Company

Absolutely immaculate, charming, and completely updated 3+ bedroom, 2 bathroom Lake Washington waterfront home in the sought-after Cedar Park neighborhood. Come see what it is like to feel like you are on vacation every day! Main level offers an open floor plan with a large living room, separate dining area, gourmet kitchen with top of the line appliances, 2 bedrooms, and 1 full bath. Fireplace for decorative purposes ONLY. Sliding doors open to a deck which runs the full length of the house excellent for entertaining! Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Lower level consists of another bedroom/den and a master suite which also includes a master bath and walk in closet, laundry area with full size washer and dryer. Additional sliding doors which open to a huge patio area and large dock with a boat lift. 180-degree views of Lake and mountains complete this one-of-a-kind gem. Hot tub included. 1-car garage. On the Burke Gilman Trail. Very private drive/lane. A/C included.

Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. Preferably no pets but may consider only on a case by case basis.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11526 Riviera Pl NE have any available units?
11526 Riviera Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 11526 Riviera Pl NE have?
Some of 11526 Riviera Pl NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11526 Riviera Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
11526 Riviera Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11526 Riviera Pl NE pet-friendly?
No, 11526 Riviera Pl NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 11526 Riviera Pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 11526 Riviera Pl NE offers parking.
Does 11526 Riviera Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11526 Riviera Pl NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11526 Riviera Pl NE have a pool?
No, 11526 Riviera Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 11526 Riviera Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 11526 Riviera Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 11526 Riviera Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11526 Riviera Pl NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Walton Lofts
75 Vine St
Seattle, WA 98121
Rubix
515 Harvard Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
AVA Belltown
2800 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Reverb
1023 East Alder Street
Seattle, WA 98122
The Martin
2105 5th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
7 Hills
1919 Queen Anne Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Pacific Pointe Apartments
2108 North Pacific Street
Seattle, WA 98103
Marlowe
1146 Harrison Street
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University