AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST!



To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/11526-riviera-pl-ne?p=Company



Absolutely immaculate, charming, and completely updated 3+ bedroom, 2 bathroom Lake Washington waterfront home in the sought-after Cedar Park neighborhood. Come see what it is like to feel like you are on vacation every day! Main level offers an open floor plan with a large living room, separate dining area, gourmet kitchen with top of the line appliances, 2 bedrooms, and 1 full bath. Fireplace for decorative purposes ONLY. Sliding doors open to a deck which runs the full length of the house excellent for entertaining! Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Lower level consists of another bedroom/den and a master suite which also includes a master bath and walk in closet, laundry area with full size washer and dryer. Additional sliding doors which open to a huge patio area and large dock with a boat lift. 180-degree views of Lake and mountains complete this one-of-a-kind gem. Hot tub included. 1-car garage. On the Burke Gilman Trail. Very private drive/lane. A/C included.



Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. Preferably no pets but may consider only on a case by case basis.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



