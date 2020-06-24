All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 11514 23rd Ave NE Lower.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
11514 23rd Ave NE Lower
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11514 23rd Ave NE Lower

11514 23rd Ave NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11514 23rd Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98125
Lake City

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
basketball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pinehurst Lower Unit One Bedroom Apartment - Welcome to Pinehurst! This is a lovely residential neighborhood with convenient access to major highways, stores, restaurants and services. Ideal location close to surrounding neighborhoods, Northgate, Maple Leaf, Lake City and Shoreline.

The one bedroom, one bathroom mother-in-law apartment is in a daylight basement of a two level home. Everything in this apartment is brand new, from the electrical to the appliances! Beautiful engineered hardwood flooring throughout, new stainless steel appliances in kitchen, large living room with fireplace, full size washer and dryer and lots of storage!

Your own private entrance and large backyard with basketball court available for your use. The spacious apartment is light and bright and offers all you need for extreme comfort. Driveway or street parking.
*$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
*Pets negotiable: $25/month pet rent will apply
*Utilities are tenant's responsibility.
*No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property.
*All communications will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
*Please visit our website to schedule a viewing via the guest card system:
www.mapleleafmgt.com.
*Security deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent are required. The security deposit and last month's rent may be prorated over a maximum of six months.

(RLNE4589155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11514 23rd Ave NE Lower have any available units?
11514 23rd Ave NE Lower doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 11514 23rd Ave NE Lower have?
Some of 11514 23rd Ave NE Lower's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11514 23rd Ave NE Lower currently offering any rent specials?
11514 23rd Ave NE Lower is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11514 23rd Ave NE Lower pet-friendly?
Yes, 11514 23rd Ave NE Lower is pet friendly.
Does 11514 23rd Ave NE Lower offer parking?
No, 11514 23rd Ave NE Lower does not offer parking.
Does 11514 23rd Ave NE Lower have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11514 23rd Ave NE Lower offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11514 23rd Ave NE Lower have a pool?
No, 11514 23rd Ave NE Lower does not have a pool.
Does 11514 23rd Ave NE Lower have accessible units?
No, 11514 23rd Ave NE Lower does not have accessible units.
Does 11514 23rd Ave NE Lower have units with dishwashers?
No, 11514 23rd Ave NE Lower does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

McKenzie
2202 Eighth Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Parla Apartments
9176 Holman Rd NW
Seattle, WA 98117
Union View Apartments
1243 5th Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Sequel
1900 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Maple Leaf Flats
442 Northeast Maple Leaf Place
Seattle, WA 98115
Northlink Apartments
11244 Greenwood Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98133
Wilsonian
4710 University Way NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Leeward Apartments
1305 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University