11334 40th Ave NE

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel

Absolutely charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home on great street! Tile entry, living room with fireplace, separate dining room, newly remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite counters, refinished hardwood floors throughout. Leaded glass windows, coved ceilings and arched doorways. Newer roof, furnace, electric lighting, carpet and paint. Unfinished basement with storage space and full size washer dryer. Exterior access only. Large backyard with shed.



Terms: 1st, last, $2650 security deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. No pets. 710+ credit score. No co-signers. Renter’s insurance required. 3:1 income ratio. Yard service included.



Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



