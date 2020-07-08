All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 11334 40th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
11334 40th Ave NE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

11334 40th Ave NE

11334 40th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11334 40th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Matthews Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Absolutely charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home on great street! Tile entry, living room with fireplace, separate dining room, newly remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite counters, refinished hardwood floors throughout. Leaded glass windows, coved ceilings and arched doorways. Newer roof, furnace, electric lighting, carpet and paint. Unfinished basement with storage space and full size washer dryer. Exterior access only. Large backyard with shed.

Terms: 1st, last, $2650 security deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. No pets. 710+ credit score. No co-signers. Renter’s insurance required. 3:1 income ratio. Yard service included.

Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11334 40th Ave NE have any available units?
11334 40th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 11334 40th Ave NE have?
Some of 11334 40th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11334 40th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
11334 40th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11334 40th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 11334 40th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 11334 40th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 11334 40th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 11334 40th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11334 40th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11334 40th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 11334 40th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 11334 40th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 11334 40th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 11334 40th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11334 40th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1404 Boylston
1404 Boylston Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
The Malloy
4337 15th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Assembly118
4200 S Othello St
Seattle, WA 98118
Square One Apartments
1020 NE 63rd St
Seattle, WA 98115
Zindorf
714 7th Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
City North
12508 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Promenade at the Park
3215 NE 143rd St
Seattle, WA 98125
Common Lake View
2227 Yale Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University