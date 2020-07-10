All apartments in Seattle
11310 Exeter Avenue Northeast

11310 Exeter Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

11310 Exeter Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Matthews Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home, 2330 s/f, quality, privacy, landscaped yard with gorgeous view of the water!!! Serene in-city oasis! Enjoy privacy & quiet in this beautiful mid-century modern home. Circular floor plan with light-filled living rm & dining area, parquet floors & gorgeous Mahogany built-ins. Kitchen with cherry cabinets, updated appliances. Spacious family room for entertaining guests. Updated flooring & fixtures. Relax & unwind on your spacious patio, overlooking large landscaped yard w/ partial lake view. Lower level family room + SHOP. Close to UW, Hosp, Burke Gilman, shopping, schools and beaches. New gas furnace & hot water heater. Convenient location in Lake City Way, close to bus lines. First/last/deposit ($3600). Tenants pay all utilities and must maintain the yard. No smoking. Will consider pets on a case by case basis. Available early June. * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. ** * In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11310 Exeter Avenue Northeast have any available units?
11310 Exeter Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 11310 Exeter Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
11310 Exeter Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11310 Exeter Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 11310 Exeter Avenue Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 11310 Exeter Avenue Northeast offer parking?
No, 11310 Exeter Avenue Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 11310 Exeter Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11310 Exeter Avenue Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11310 Exeter Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 11310 Exeter Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 11310 Exeter Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 11310 Exeter Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 11310 Exeter Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 11310 Exeter Avenue Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11310 Exeter Avenue Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 11310 Exeter Avenue Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.

