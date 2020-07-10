11310 Exeter Avenue Northeast

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home, 2330 s/f, quality, privacy, landscaped yard with gorgeous view of the water!!! Serene in-city oasis! Enjoy privacy & quiet in this beautiful mid-century modern home. Circular floor plan with light-filled living rm & dining area, parquet floors & gorgeous Mahogany built-ins. Kitchen with cherry cabinets, updated appliances. Spacious family room for entertaining guests. Updated flooring & fixtures. Relax & unwind on your spacious patio, overlooking large landscaped yard w/ partial lake view. Lower level family room + SHOP. Close to UW, Hosp, Burke Gilman, shopping, schools and beaches. New gas furnace & hot water heater. Convenient location in Lake City Way, close to bus lines. First/last/deposit ($3600). Tenants pay all utilities and must maintain the yard. No smoking. Will consider pets on a case by case basis. Available early June. * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. ** * In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.