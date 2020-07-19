11253 37 Ave SW

Amenities

Remodeled 3 bedroom/1 bath, single story house located just minutes from Lincoln Park. It has been completely updated with new kitchen cabinets, countertops, laminated wood flooring, lighting, gas furnace, and has newer stainless steel appliances with washer/dryer, microwave, separate oven and cooktop, dishwasher and refrigerator. The bathroom has been completely redone with new tube and tile, flooring and vanity/mirror/lighting with lots of storage. New blinds throughout and carpet has been professionally cleaned. New paint inside and out with a new deck off the front porch for watching the world go by. Nice yard with plenty of off street parking. Tenant pays all utilities (WSG, gas, and electricity). Non-refundable $40 tenant screening fee; occupancy based on credit; no pets; month-to-month rental agreement. Call Bonnie at 206-938-3500 if you would like to set up an appointment to view the interior.



