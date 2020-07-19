All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 7 2020 at 8:28 AM

11253 37 Ave SW

11253 37th Avenue Southwest · (206) 938-3500
Location

11253 37th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98146
Arbor Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1040 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Remodeled 3 bedroom/1 bath, single story house located just minutes from Lincoln Park. It has been completely updated with new kitchen cabinets, countertops, laminated wood flooring, lighting, gas furnace, and has newer stainless steel appliances with washer/dryer, microwave, separate oven and cooktop, dishwasher and refrigerator. The bathroom has been completely redone with new tube and tile, flooring and vanity/mirror/lighting with lots of storage. New blinds throughout and carpet has been professionally cleaned. New paint inside and out with a new deck off the front porch for watching the world go by. Nice yard with plenty of off street parking. Tenant pays all utilities (WSG, gas, and electricity). Non-refundable $40 tenant screening fee; occupancy based on credit; no pets; month-to-month rental agreement. Call Bonnie at 206-938-3500 if you would like to set up an appointment to view the interior.

Terms: Month to month rental agreement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11253 37 Ave SW have any available units?
11253 37 Ave SW has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 11253 37 Ave SW have?
Some of 11253 37 Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11253 37 Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
11253 37 Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11253 37 Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 11253 37 Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 11253 37 Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 11253 37 Ave SW offers parking.
Does 11253 37 Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11253 37 Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11253 37 Ave SW have a pool?
No, 11253 37 Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 11253 37 Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 11253 37 Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 11253 37 Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11253 37 Ave SW has units with dishwashers.
