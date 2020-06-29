All apartments in Seattle
Last updated February 28 2020 at 8:04 PM

1124 NW 56th ST

1124 Northwest 56th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1124 Northwest 56th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 24TH!

Please read the following Seattle Application Criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Lives just like a house! Spacious 2000 square feet, 3-bedroom, 3.5 bathroom stand-alone town home with no shared walls. Walkable Ballard location! Entry level has 1 bedroom with private bath and garage. Main level has living room, gas fireplace, separate dining area, powder room, and kitchen with full appliances. Hardwood floors throughout this level. Upper level has 2 bedrooms with their own private baths. Laundry area with washer and dryer. Gas heat. 1-car garage. Yard care included.

Terms: 1st, last and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ months lease. No smoking. No pets.

Credit score: 700+
Co-signers accepted: No
Renters insurance required: Yes
Verified income ratio: 3X the monthly rent

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1124 NW 56th ST have any available units?
1124 NW 56th ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1124 NW 56th ST have?
Some of 1124 NW 56th ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1124 NW 56th ST currently offering any rent specials?
1124 NW 56th ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1124 NW 56th ST pet-friendly?
No, 1124 NW 56th ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1124 NW 56th ST offer parking?
Yes, 1124 NW 56th ST offers parking.
Does 1124 NW 56th ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1124 NW 56th ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1124 NW 56th ST have a pool?
No, 1124 NW 56th ST does not have a pool.
Does 1124 NW 56th ST have accessible units?
No, 1124 NW 56th ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1124 NW 56th ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1124 NW 56th ST does not have units with dishwashers.
