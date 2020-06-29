1124 NW 56th ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 24TH!



Please read the following Seattle Application Criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Lives just like a house! Spacious 2000 square feet, 3-bedroom, 3.5 bathroom stand-alone town home with no shared walls. Walkable Ballard location! Entry level has 1 bedroom with private bath and garage. Main level has living room, gas fireplace, separate dining area, powder room, and kitchen with full appliances. Hardwood floors throughout this level. Upper level has 2 bedrooms with their own private baths. Laundry area with washer and dryer. Gas heat. 1-car garage. Yard care included.



Terms: 1st, last and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ months lease. No smoking. No pets.



Credit score: 700+

Co-signers accepted: No

Renters insurance required: Yes

Verified income ratio: 3X the monthly rent



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



