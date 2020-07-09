1120 Yakima Avenue South

Amenities

Hello, We are looking for renters for our townhouse. This townhouse has been such a wonderful place for us the last four years. We are sad to move but excited to share it with someone else. The photos that accompany this post show how we furnished our home, though we are sure you will have fun making it your own. We are willing to do some paint customization to fit your taste! Neighborhood: Situated in Leschi/Mount Baker Ridge, you will be a few blocks from QED Coffee, Heyday, Ridge Fitness, and more. A ten minute walk will land you in the hip Jackson Street district with Standard Brewing, Wood Shop BBQ, Reckless Noodles and other loved eateries. Sam Smith Park is down the street, and Leschi, Frink, and Coleman Parks an easy stroll away. Blue Dog Pond is nearby for off lease exercise. Trail run your way to Lake Washington, bike the Mountains to Sound Trail, or take a jog to Seattle Bouldering Project. It\'s all easy to do. Commute: Access to downtown Seattle and I-90 is a breeze. Many buses are within a few blocks, including the 14, 8, 4, 48, and 27. And those looking for long term rental options would appreciate that the Judkins Park Light Rail will be opening in four years, a short walk away! A bit about the house: - End unit townhouse in back row, lots of privacy - Two car garage with lots of storage - Large kitchen with stainless appliances - Dishwasher, garbage disposal, and pantry - Two master bedrooms on top level - Washer and dryer on same level as bedrooms - Half bathroom and hardwood floors on main level - Living room with walk out access to level patio for extended living - Private backyard with landscape lighting, irrigation, and room for a garden - Bay window and skylights providing lots of natural light - View of Olympic Mountains and Beacon Hill Schools: Leschi Elementary School, Washington Middle School, and Garfield High School Pets: One pet under 20 pounds Lease: 12 month lease, starting as soon as May 20th Viewings on Sunday, May 19th. Please reach out to schedule!