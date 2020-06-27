Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher new construction stainless steel coffee bar some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar new construction

111 34th Ave. East Available 10/01/19 Madrona/Denny Blaine Duplex - Available October 1st! This property will WOW you! All brand new construction! Enjoy the spacious 1,000 square feet of luxurious living space! This light and bright 1 bedroom, plus office/den/guest room and one bathroom lower unit has a separate entrance, with an open living room with brand new stainless refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher with gleaming white cabinets and sleek quartz countertops. New washer and dryer included. All utilities of water, sewer, garbage AND electricity included for a flat fee of $100 a month for one person or $150 for two. Madrona/Denny Blaine is one of Seattles best kept secrets! This is the place to be if you want to live in a beautiful, classy neighborhood yet still be a short commute to downtown Seattle, Amazon/SLU, University of Washington, Harborview and Swedish Medical Centers, and close to a Microsoft Connector. Close to Lake Washington and Madison Park you will find summer swimming, fantastic parks and great public and private schools. Walk to great local restaurants, excellent shopping and neighborhood coffee shops! Come see all this property and neighborhood has to offer! Sorry, no pets and no smoking.



To schedule a viewing of this lovely new home, please contact Barb Bender, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, at barb@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-954-4575.



#avenueoneresidential #madrona #dennyblaine #amazonSLU #seattlerentals



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5153457)