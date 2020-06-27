All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 111 34th Ave. East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
111 34th Ave. East
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:48 AM

111 34th Ave. East

111 34th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

111 34th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Madrona

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
coffee bar
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
new construction
111 34th Ave. East Available 10/01/19 Madrona/Denny Blaine Duplex - Available October 1st! This property will WOW you! All brand new construction! Enjoy the spacious 1,000 square feet of luxurious living space! This light and bright 1 bedroom, plus office/den/guest room and one bathroom lower unit has a separate entrance, with an open living room with brand new stainless refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher with gleaming white cabinets and sleek quartz countertops. New washer and dryer included. All utilities of water, sewer, garbage AND electricity included for a flat fee of $100 a month for one person or $150 for two. Madrona/Denny Blaine is one of Seattles best kept secrets! This is the place to be if you want to live in a beautiful, classy neighborhood yet still be a short commute to downtown Seattle, Amazon/SLU, University of Washington, Harborview and Swedish Medical Centers, and close to a Microsoft Connector. Close to Lake Washington and Madison Park you will find summer swimming, fantastic parks and great public and private schools. Walk to great local restaurants, excellent shopping and neighborhood coffee shops! Come see all this property and neighborhood has to offer! Sorry, no pets and no smoking.

To schedule a viewing of this lovely new home, please contact Barb Bender, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, at barb@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-954-4575.

#avenueoneresidential #madrona #dennyblaine #amazonSLU #seattlerentals

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5153457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 34th Ave. East have any available units?
111 34th Ave. East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 34th Ave. East have?
Some of 111 34th Ave. East's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 34th Ave. East currently offering any rent specials?
111 34th Ave. East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 34th Ave. East pet-friendly?
No, 111 34th Ave. East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 111 34th Ave. East offer parking?
No, 111 34th Ave. East does not offer parking.
Does 111 34th Ave. East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 34th Ave. East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 34th Ave. East have a pool?
No, 111 34th Ave. East does not have a pool.
Does 111 34th Ave. East have accessible units?
No, 111 34th Ave. East does not have accessible units.
Does 111 34th Ave. East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 34th Ave. East has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Uwajimaya Village
521 S Weller St
Seattle, WA 98104
The Danforth
1425 Spring Street
Seattle, WA 98104
Avalon Belltown Towers
210 Wall Street
Seattle, WA 98121
Zephyr
200 Belmont Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Guinevere Apartments
522 N 85th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Saxonia
303 & 307 West Olympic Place
Seattle, WA 98119
Cascade Apartments
221 Minor Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Roy Street Apartments
100 Roy Street
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University