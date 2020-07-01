All apartments in Seattle
1105 Spring Street

Location

1105 Spring Street, Seattle, WA 98104
First Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Available Now! 11th-floor light-filled condo with brilliant floorplan. Recently updated with slab granite counters, stainless appliances, stylish lighting, rich wood floors, and plenty of cabinetry. Spacious living room with plenty of room and storage, charming bathroom with black and white tile and pedestal sink. Good sized bedroom with South facing views of Mt. Rainer! One year lease, washer/dryer on the same floor, and no parking available. Please contact Ben with Seattle Rental Group at www.SeattleRentalGroup.com/appliaction Decatur Condominiums offers a convenient First Hill location at Spring and Boren. A short 4 or 5 block walk gets you to Downtown, Capital Hill, the Pike/Pine corridor, even the large QFC and Whole Foods grocery store at Pike and Broadway. The shopping, dining, drinking, and coffee options within a short walk are countless! This historic building has been redone, for a modern style and convenience while maintaining that vintage charm. Easy access to Seattle University, Swedish & Virginia Mason Medical Centers, and I-5. Secure building, rooftop BBQ deck, and the bus line is nearby too! Terms: 1 year lease minimum. 1st months rent + security deposit (1 months rent) + HOA fee ($350) due prior to move-in. Pets considered on case by case basis with additional pet rent of $50 per pet per month. Water, sewer and garbage utilities included in monthly rent.

Terms: 12-month lease term minimum

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 Spring Street have any available units?
1105 Spring Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1105 Spring Street have?
Some of 1105 Spring Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 Spring Street currently offering any rent specials?
1105 Spring Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 Spring Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1105 Spring Street is pet friendly.
Does 1105 Spring Street offer parking?
No, 1105 Spring Street does not offer parking.
Does 1105 Spring Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1105 Spring Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 Spring Street have a pool?
No, 1105 Spring Street does not have a pool.
Does 1105 Spring Street have accessible units?
No, 1105 Spring Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 Spring Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1105 Spring Street has units with dishwashers.

