1105 Spring Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry bbq/grill internet access

Available Now! 11th-floor light-filled condo with brilliant floorplan. Recently updated with slab granite counters, stainless appliances, stylish lighting, rich wood floors, and plenty of cabinetry. Spacious living room with plenty of room and storage, charming bathroom with black and white tile and pedestal sink. Good sized bedroom with South facing views of Mt. Rainer! One year lease, washer/dryer on the same floor, and no parking available. Please contact Ben with Seattle Rental Group at www.SeattleRentalGroup.com/appliaction Decatur Condominiums offers a convenient First Hill location at Spring and Boren. A short 4 or 5 block walk gets you to Downtown, Capital Hill, the Pike/Pine corridor, even the large QFC and Whole Foods grocery store at Pike and Broadway. The shopping, dining, drinking, and coffee options within a short walk are countless! This historic building has been redone, for a modern style and convenience while maintaining that vintage charm. Easy access to Seattle University, Swedish & Virginia Mason Medical Centers, and I-5. Secure building, rooftop BBQ deck, and the bus line is nearby too! Terms: 1 year lease minimum. 1st months rent + security deposit (1 months rent) + HOA fee ($350) due prior to move-in. Pets considered on case by case basis with additional pet rent of $50 per pet per month. Water, sewer and garbage utilities included in monthly rent.



