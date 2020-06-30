11011 36th Ave. NE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Spacious split-level 5 Bedroom House in Meadowbrook for rent! - Beautiful spacious split-level house in a quiet residential neighborhood in Meadowbrook.

Brand new living room carpet, refrigerator and fresh painted through out.



Features:

- 5 bedrooms with 3 bathrooms

- Walking distance to Meadowbrook community center and swimming pool, 3 Seattle public schools

- Close to the bus stop (64, 65) to UW, light rail and get connected to Downtown Seattle.

- 5-10 minutes drive to nearby QFC, Safeway, Magnuson Park, Lake City downtown and U village



1st + deposit gets you in with good credit.



Terms:

First month rent: $2500

Security deposit: $2500

Last month rent: $2500

Non-refundable Application/ Screening Fees: $ 45.00 per person

Lease: 12 months



No Pets, no Smoking



Offered by WPI Real Estate.



For more information please call 206-522-8127 ext 145 or email: ywei@wpirealestate.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4334571)