11011 36th Ave. NE

Amenities
Spacious split-level 5 Bedroom House in Meadowbrook for rent! - Beautiful spacious split-level house in a quiet residential neighborhood in Meadowbrook.
Brand new living room carpet, refrigerator and fresh painted through out.
Features:
- 5 bedrooms with 3 bathrooms
- Walking distance to Meadowbrook community center and swimming pool, 3 Seattle public schools
- Close to the bus stop (64, 65) to UW, light rail and get connected to Downtown Seattle.
- 5-10 minutes drive to nearby QFC, Safeway, Magnuson Park, Lake City downtown and U village
1st + deposit gets you in with good credit.
Terms:
First month rent: $2500
Security deposit: $2500
Last month rent: $2500
Non-refundable Application/ Screening Fees: $ 45.00 per person
Lease: 12 months
No Pets, no Smoking
Offered by WPI Real Estate.
For more information please call 206-522-8127 ext 145 or email: ywei@wpirealestate.com.
(RLNE4334571)