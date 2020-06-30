All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 11011 36th Ave. NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
11011 36th Ave. NE
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

11011 36th Ave. NE

11011 36th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11011 36th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Matthews Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Spacious split-level 5 Bedroom House in Meadowbrook for rent! - Beautiful spacious split-level house in a quiet residential neighborhood in Meadowbrook.
Brand new living room carpet, refrigerator and fresh painted through out.

Features:
- 5 bedrooms with 3 bathrooms
- Walking distance to Meadowbrook community center and swimming pool, 3 Seattle public schools
- Close to the bus stop (64, 65) to UW, light rail and get connected to Downtown Seattle.
- 5-10 minutes drive to nearby QFC, Safeway, Magnuson Park, Lake City downtown and U village

1st + deposit gets you in with good credit.

Terms:
First month rent: $2500
Security deposit: $2500
Last month rent: $2500
Non-refundable Application/ Screening Fees: $ 45.00 per person
Lease: 12 months

No Pets, no Smoking

Offered by WPI Real Estate.

For more information please call 206-522-8127 ext 145 or email: ywei@wpirealestate.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4334571)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11011 36th Ave. NE have any available units?
11011 36th Ave. NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 11011 36th Ave. NE have?
Some of 11011 36th Ave. NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11011 36th Ave. NE currently offering any rent specials?
11011 36th Ave. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11011 36th Ave. NE pet-friendly?
No, 11011 36th Ave. NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 11011 36th Ave. NE offer parking?
Yes, 11011 36th Ave. NE offers parking.
Does 11011 36th Ave. NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11011 36th Ave. NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11011 36th Ave. NE have a pool?
Yes, 11011 36th Ave. NE has a pool.
Does 11011 36th Ave. NE have accessible units?
No, 11011 36th Ave. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 11011 36th Ave. NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11011 36th Ave. NE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Helix Ellipse
4751 12th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Reverb
1023 East Alder Street
Seattle, WA 98122
STAZIONE25
2615 25th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Infinity
1414 10th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Pine & Minor
1551 Minor Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Northlink Apartments
11244 Greenwood Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98133
The Pearl Apartments
1530 15th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
The Chloe Apartments
1408 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University