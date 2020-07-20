All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10709 Phinney Ave N

10709 Phinney Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

10709 Phinney Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98133
Bitter Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Charming Broadview Bungalow with Fully Fenced Back Yard - Welcome home to this charming two bedroom, one bath Broadview / Bitter Lake bungalow. Gorgeous hardwood floors and built ins throughout as well as a completely remodeled kitchen. The basement has the full footprint of the main level with washer, dryer and utility sink, work bench, and lots of space for extra storage. The back yard is fully fenced, has raised garden beds, and a huge deck for entertaining. Extra storage available in the detached garage.

Close to bus lines and convenient to shopping, dining, parks and more!

Showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant
~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.
~12 month lease preferred
~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants
~Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
~Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
~Tenants are responsible for yard care.
~$10.00 Monthly Furnace Filter Fee
~Dog(s) negotiable. Additional pet deposit and/or additional rent may apply.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4728931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10709 Phinney Ave N have any available units?
10709 Phinney Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 10709 Phinney Ave N have?
Some of 10709 Phinney Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10709 Phinney Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
10709 Phinney Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10709 Phinney Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 10709 Phinney Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 10709 Phinney Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 10709 Phinney Ave N offers parking.
Does 10709 Phinney Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10709 Phinney Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10709 Phinney Ave N have a pool?
No, 10709 Phinney Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 10709 Phinney Ave N have accessible units?
No, 10709 Phinney Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 10709 Phinney Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 10709 Phinney Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
