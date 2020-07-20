10709 Phinney Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities garage pet friendly

Charming Broadview Bungalow with Fully Fenced Back Yard - Welcome home to this charming two bedroom, one bath Broadview / Bitter Lake bungalow. Gorgeous hardwood floors and built ins throughout as well as a completely remodeled kitchen. The basement has the full footprint of the main level with washer, dryer and utility sink, work bench, and lots of space for extra storage. The back yard is fully fenced, has raised garden beds, and a huge deck for entertaining. Extra storage available in the detached garage.



Close to bus lines and convenient to shopping, dining, parks and more!



Showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing.

~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant

~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.

~12 month lease preferred

~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants

~Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

~Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

~Tenants are responsible for yard care.

~$10.00 Monthly Furnace Filter Fee

~Dog(s) negotiable. Additional pet deposit and/or additional rent may apply.



No Cats Allowed



