10706 Lakeside Avenue Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful house with gorgeous Lake and Mountain view. Recently renovated.

Enjoy morning sun from spacious private decks.

Main level has open style living and dining room, large kitchen,

Master suite opening to deck with view.

Lower level has 3 bedrooms, one with bath and fireplace & 3rd bath.

Another full kitchen, large utility area and 2 more decks.

Nice and quiet neighborhood, convenient location. Easy commuting.

Right on Burke Gilman Trail, close to UW, Matthew beach and park.

First/last/deposit ($3500), tenants pay all utilities. No smoking, will consider pet.

Available mid July, please send email to pmplist@gmail.com for appointment to view.



10706 Lakeside Ave. NE. Seattle, WA 98125



* Credit & background check required for all adult occupant ($38.95/each).

* Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history.

* Incomes need to be 3 times rent amount.