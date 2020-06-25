All apartments in Seattle
10706 Lakeside Avenue Northeast
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:55 AM

10706 Lakeside Avenue Northeast

10706 Lakeside Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

10706 Lakeside Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Matthews Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful house with gorgeous Lake and Mountain view. Recently renovated.
Enjoy morning sun from spacious private decks.
Main level has open style living and dining room, large kitchen,
Master suite opening to deck with view.
Lower level has 3 bedrooms, one with bath and fireplace & 3rd bath.
Another full kitchen, large utility area and 2 more decks.
Nice and quiet neighborhood, convenient location. Easy commuting.
Right on Burke Gilman Trail, close to UW, Matthew beach and park.
First/last/deposit ($3500), tenants pay all utilities. No smoking, will consider pet.
Available mid July, please send email to pmplist@gmail.com for appointment to view.

10706 Lakeside Ave. NE. Seattle, WA 98125

* Credit & background check required for all adult occupant ($38.95/each).
* Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history.
* Incomes need to be 3 times rent amount.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10706 Lakeside Avenue Northeast have any available units?
10706 Lakeside Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 10706 Lakeside Avenue Northeast have?
Some of 10706 Lakeside Avenue Northeast's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10706 Lakeside Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
10706 Lakeside Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10706 Lakeside Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 10706 Lakeside Avenue Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 10706 Lakeside Avenue Northeast offer parking?
No, 10706 Lakeside Avenue Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 10706 Lakeside Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10706 Lakeside Avenue Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10706 Lakeside Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 10706 Lakeside Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 10706 Lakeside Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 10706 Lakeside Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 10706 Lakeside Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 10706 Lakeside Avenue Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
