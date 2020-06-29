All apartments in Seattle
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:11 PM

10329 Meridian Ave N Unit A 103

10329 Meridian Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

10329 Meridian Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98133
North College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Charming and pristine 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in the Northgate area near North Seattle Community College. Close to mass transit options, with I-5 entrances including access to express lanes, Northewstern Hospital and Northgate Mall.

Interiors boast of premium hardwood foors except for the kitchen, which has tiled floors.

Brightly lit kitchen has dishwasher, refrigerator, oven with range hood and microwave.

Living room has access to a private balcony, with a great view.

Washer and dryer are both in unit for your convenience.

$100 Parking fee not included.

Nearest Parks: Mineral Springs Park, Licton Springs Park and Northgate Park

Nearest Bus Lines:
Routes 40, 316, 345 and 346 along Meridian Ave N & N 105th St 0.1 miles

Routes 67, 75, 555, 556 along Northgate Transit Center - Bay 1 0.3 miles

Routes 345, 346, 347, 348, 555, 556 along Northgate Transit Center - Bay 4 0.3 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5401374)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10329 Meridian Ave N Unit A 103 have any available units?
10329 Meridian Ave N Unit A 103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 10329 Meridian Ave N Unit A 103 have?
Some of 10329 Meridian Ave N Unit A 103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10329 Meridian Ave N Unit A 103 currently offering any rent specials?
10329 Meridian Ave N Unit A 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10329 Meridian Ave N Unit A 103 pet-friendly?
No, 10329 Meridian Ave N Unit A 103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 10329 Meridian Ave N Unit A 103 offer parking?
Yes, 10329 Meridian Ave N Unit A 103 offers parking.
Does 10329 Meridian Ave N Unit A 103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10329 Meridian Ave N Unit A 103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10329 Meridian Ave N Unit A 103 have a pool?
No, 10329 Meridian Ave N Unit A 103 does not have a pool.
Does 10329 Meridian Ave N Unit A 103 have accessible units?
No, 10329 Meridian Ave N Unit A 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 10329 Meridian Ave N Unit A 103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10329 Meridian Ave N Unit A 103 has units with dishwashers.
