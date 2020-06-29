10329 Meridian Ave N Unit A 103

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Charming and pristine 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in the Northgate area near North Seattle Community College. Close to mass transit options, with I-5 entrances including access to express lanes, Northewstern Hospital and Northgate Mall.



Interiors boast of premium hardwood foors except for the kitchen, which has tiled floors.



Brightly lit kitchen has dishwasher, refrigerator, oven with range hood and microwave.



Living room has access to a private balcony, with a great view.



Washer and dryer are both in unit for your convenience.



$100 Parking fee not included.



Nearest Parks: Mineral Springs Park, Licton Springs Park and Northgate Park



Nearest Bus Lines:

Routes 40, 316, 345 and 346 along Meridian Ave N & N 105th St 0.1 miles



Routes 67, 75, 555, 556 along Northgate Transit Center - Bay 1 0.3 miles



Routes 345, 346, 347, 348, 555, 556 along Northgate Transit Center - Bay 4 0.3 miles



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5401374)