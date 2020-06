Amenities

Gorgeous 5 bed, 1 bath home steps from Arboretum, Hardwood Floors, Beautiful Yard - This stunning, spacious home is located on a quiet dead end street, right next to Lake Washington with easy 520 access. The home includes granite counter-tops, hardwood floors, rec room, mud room, fireplace, ample storage and more. Tenants pay for all utiltites. Pets OK on case to case basis with extra deposit. The home has a 1 car garage as well as a driveway.



(RLNE4685011)