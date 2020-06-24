All apartments in Seattle
Seattle, WA
1018 Taylor Avenue N., Unit C
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1018 Taylor Avenue N., Unit C

1018 Taylor Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1018 Taylor Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
East Queen Anne

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Queen Anne 3bed 2.25 bath Move in by March 1st and receive $300 off your 2nd months rent. - Move in by March 1st and receive $300 off your 2nd months rent.Phenomenal location for this beautiful townhome with city & Space Needle views. Light & bright open concept main floor features hardwood floors & gas fireplace. Kitchen has granite counters, gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances. Private master suite has vaulted ceilings, Juliette balcony, 5-piece bath. Laundry room with full sized W/D. 1 car attached garage w/additional parking, private patio. Owner will consider pets on case-by-case basis w/additional, refundable deposit. Move in today!

(RLNE4658029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1018 Taylor Avenue N., Unit C have any available units?
1018 Taylor Avenue N., Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1018 Taylor Avenue N., Unit C have?
Some of 1018 Taylor Avenue N., Unit C's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1018 Taylor Avenue N., Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
1018 Taylor Avenue N., Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1018 Taylor Avenue N., Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 1018 Taylor Avenue N., Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 1018 Taylor Avenue N., Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 1018 Taylor Avenue N., Unit C offers parking.
Does 1018 Taylor Avenue N., Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1018 Taylor Avenue N., Unit C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1018 Taylor Avenue N., Unit C have a pool?
No, 1018 Taylor Avenue N., Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 1018 Taylor Avenue N., Unit C have accessible units?
No, 1018 Taylor Avenue N., Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 1018 Taylor Avenue N., Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1018 Taylor Avenue N., Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
