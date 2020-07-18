10131 Holman Rd NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious Greenwood/Carkeek Townhome! Available Now! - Welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 3.25 bath townhouse in a popular area near Crown Hill. Will not last long! Carkeek Park just around the corner.



First floor features garage, bedroom, carpeted room for WFH office or bedroom with 3/4 bath. Entertain guests in your chef's kitchen, pantry and breakfast bar, including stainless appliances with gas cooktop and oven. Enjoy cozy evenings in front of the gas fireplace. Oak flooring covers the entire main floor, carpeting on first and third floors. Master suite with large bedroom, private deck, jetted bathtub. Front-loading Washer/Dryer on same floor as Master and 2nd bedroom. Every bedroom has its own bathroom!



Close to QFC, Fred Meyer, Carkeek Park, Chuck's Hop Shop, Starbucks and downtown Greenwood. Just steps to the RapidRide D-Line to downtown Seattle. Easy access to Ballard, Greenlake, Northgate Transit Center, with light-rail station in 2021.



To view a Video Tour of this property, use the following link: https://youtu.be/6cCGYKYpKK4



Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, click the "contact us" or "request a tour" button and an agent will reach out to you.



- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18

- No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management representative.

- 12 month lease required.

- All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants

- Security Deposit of one month’s rent and Last Month’s rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Month’s rent can be paid over six months if needed.

- Tenants are responsible for all utilities and yard care.

- Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening at petscreening.com is required

- View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/rental-criteria



