Seattle, WA
10131 Holman Rd NW
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

10131 Holman Rd NW

10131 Holman Road Northwest · (206) 406-9219
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10131 Holman Road Northwest, Seattle, WA 98177
Greenwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10131 Holman Rd NW · Avail. now

$2,595

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious Greenwood/Carkeek Townhome! Available Now! - Welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 3.25 bath townhouse in a popular area near Crown Hill. Will not last long! Carkeek Park just around the corner.

First floor features garage, bedroom, carpeted room for WFH office or bedroom with 3/4 bath. Entertain guests in your chef's kitchen, pantry and breakfast bar, including stainless appliances with gas cooktop and oven. Enjoy cozy evenings in front of the gas fireplace. Oak flooring covers the entire main floor, carpeting on first and third floors. Master suite with large bedroom, private deck, jetted bathtub. Front-loading Washer/Dryer on same floor as Master and 2nd bedroom. Every bedroom has its own bathroom!

Close to QFC, Fred Meyer, Carkeek Park, Chuck's Hop Shop, Starbucks and downtown Greenwood. Just steps to the RapidRide D-Line to downtown Seattle. Easy access to Ballard, Greenlake, Northgate Transit Center, with light-rail station in 2021.

To view a Video Tour of this property, use the following link: https://youtu.be/6cCGYKYpKK4

Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, click the "contact us" or "request a tour" button and an agent will reach out to you.

- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18
- No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management representative.
- 12 month lease required.
- All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants
- Security Deposit of one month’s rent and Last Month’s rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Month’s rent can be paid over six months if needed.
- Tenants are responsible for all utilities and yard care.
- Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening at petscreening.com is required
- View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/rental-criteria

(RLNE5880749)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10131 Holman Rd NW have any available units?
10131 Holman Rd NW has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 10131 Holman Rd NW have?
Some of 10131 Holman Rd NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10131 Holman Rd NW currently offering any rent specials?
10131 Holman Rd NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10131 Holman Rd NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 10131 Holman Rd NW is pet friendly.
Does 10131 Holman Rd NW offer parking?
Yes, 10131 Holman Rd NW offers parking.
Does 10131 Holman Rd NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10131 Holman Rd NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10131 Holman Rd NW have a pool?
No, 10131 Holman Rd NW does not have a pool.
Does 10131 Holman Rd NW have accessible units?
No, 10131 Holman Rd NW does not have accessible units.
Does 10131 Holman Rd NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 10131 Holman Rd NW does not have units with dishwashers.
