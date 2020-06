Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

1000 Bellevue Pl E #2 Available 09/01/19 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo in Capital Hill - This 2 story, 1 bed 1 bath condo in the Bellevue Place Condominiums is now available! This unit has hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer in unit, dishwasher, a fireplace, and even an attached private patio. Included with rent is one garage parking spot and W/S/G, tenant only pays electricity.

Please email Samson Rodriguez at erodriguez@quorumrealestate.com if interested!



(RLNE5095782)