4730 Ne 14th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Open floor concept home features corner gas fireplace with slider access to custom deck overlooking protected green space which allows exceptional privacy. Slab granite counters with beech cabinets and stainless appliances, walk in pantry with custom built shelves and breakfast bar. Hardwood floors throughout the main level with bright white millwork. Coffered ceiling in the large master bedroom with adjoining 5 piece bath and walk in closet. 2 Car Garage. Well maintained home with beautiful landscaping. Freeway access, 15 minutes from Seattle, Bellevue, Kent, Federal Way.



Terms: First month's rent $3295 and deposit $3300; Application fee of $40. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis with additional deposit. All tenants over 18 must apply.