Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:16 AM

4730 Ne 14th St

4730 Northeast 14th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4730 Northeast 14th Street, Renton, WA 98059

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Open floor concept home features corner gas fireplace with slider access to custom deck overlooking protected green space which allows exceptional privacy. Slab granite counters with beech cabinets and stainless appliances, walk in pantry with custom built shelves and breakfast bar. Hardwood floors throughout the main level with bright white millwork. Coffered ceiling in the large master bedroom with adjoining 5 piece bath and walk in closet. 2 Car Garage. Well maintained home with beautiful landscaping. Freeway access, 15 minutes from Seattle, Bellevue, Kent, Federal Way.

Terms: First month's rent $3295 and deposit $3300; Application fee of $40. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis with additional deposit. All tenants over 18 must apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4730 Ne 14th St have any available units?
4730 Ne 14th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4730 Ne 14th St have?
Some of 4730 Ne 14th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4730 Ne 14th St currently offering any rent specials?
4730 Ne 14th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4730 Ne 14th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4730 Ne 14th St is pet friendly.
Does 4730 Ne 14th St offer parking?
Yes, 4730 Ne 14th St offers parking.
Does 4730 Ne 14th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4730 Ne 14th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4730 Ne 14th St have a pool?
No, 4730 Ne 14th St does not have a pool.
Does 4730 Ne 14th St have accessible units?
No, 4730 Ne 14th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4730 Ne 14th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4730 Ne 14th St has units with dishwashers.
