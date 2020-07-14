Heritage Hills Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors carpet microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard elevator 24hr gym pool bbq/grill hot tub dogs allowed cats allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance e-payments

Look no further than Heritage Hills Apartment Homes when you’re seeking the pinnacle of upscale living. Select an apartment in Renton, WA, that’s part of our community, and you’ll have a peaceful place to rest your head, resort-like amenities, and a prime location near everything you need in a modern lifestyle.



From our cozy studio apartments to our spacious three-bedroom homes, we have a floor plan to suit your needs. You’ll love preparing family meals in our upscale kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tiled kitchen backsplashes, and roomy breakfast bars. Step outside and enjoy your private balcony on warm days and cozy up to your gas fireplace on cool evenings. You’ll love our spacious closets and in-home washers and dryers, provided for your convenience. Many of our apartments also feature dazzling views of the Renton Valley neighborhood and Western Washington from our location atop Renton's East Hill.



Our list of property amenities is equally extensiv