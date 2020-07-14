All apartments in Renton
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 AM

Heritage Hills Apartments

1300 S Puget Dr · (206) 488-0061
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Move in by 6/20 and receive a $250 gift card!
Location

1300 S Puget Dr, Renton, WA 98055

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit H324 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 473 sqft

Unit H424 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,405

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 448 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit H307 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 909 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 315 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,815

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 936 sqft

Unit 129 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,860

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 936 sqft

Unit 220 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1023 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit H215 · Avail. Sep 6

$2,460

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1365 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Heritage Hills Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
hardwood floors
carpet
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
Look no further than Heritage Hills Apartment Homes when you’re seeking the pinnacle of upscale living. Select an apartment in Renton, WA, that’s part of our community, and you’ll have a peaceful place to rest your head, resort-like amenities, and a prime location near everything you need in a modern lifestyle.

From our cozy studio apartments to our spacious three-bedroom homes, we have a floor plan to suit your needs. You’ll love preparing family meals in our upscale kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tiled kitchen backsplashes, and roomy breakfast bars. Step outside and enjoy your private balcony on warm days and cozy up to your gas fireplace on cool evenings. You’ll love our spacious closets and in-home washers and dryers, provided for your convenience. Many of our apartments also feature dazzling views of the Renton Valley neighborhood and Western Washington from our location atop Renton's East Hill.

Our list of property amenities is equally extensiv

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $20 for first applicant, $18 per additional applicant
Deposit: $350
Move-in Fees: $100 move-in fee
Additional: Trash: $18/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Guest Parking.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Heritage Hills Apartments have any available units?
Heritage Hills Apartments has 8 units available starting at $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does Heritage Hills Apartments have?
Some of Heritage Hills Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Heritage Hills Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Heritage Hills Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Move in by 6/20 and receive a $250 gift card!
Is Heritage Hills Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Heritage Hills Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Heritage Hills Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Heritage Hills Apartments offers parking.
Does Heritage Hills Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Heritage Hills Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Heritage Hills Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Heritage Hills Apartments has a pool.
Does Heritage Hills Apartments have accessible units?
No, Heritage Hills Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Heritage Hills Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Heritage Hills Apartments has units with dishwashers.
