Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Modern, spacious, and peaceful, the Lexington Heights Apartments of Renton, Washington are an idyllic location for families and couples who want to live near Seattle, but who are looking for a little extra peace and quiet. With extraordinary views of Lake Washington, Lexington Heights will feel like home the minute you step over the threshold. Our apartment homes are designed to offer all the conveniences you want in a clean and modern style.







The beautiful apartment homes of Lexington Heights are removed from the urban environment, but theyre also close to all the activities you need like shopping, dining, and cultural activities. Our apartments in Renton offer an ideal balance of a quiet suburban lifestyle thats also within reach of lifes more exciting pursuits. We know your tastes and attitudes change day-to-day, and we accommodate that ever-changing lifestyle.