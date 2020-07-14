All apartments in Renton
Find more places like
Lexington Heights.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
Lexington Heights
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:26 AM

Lexington Heights

300 Vuemont Pl NE · (425) 318-7504
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Renton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

300 Vuemont Pl NE, Renton, WA 98056

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit F202 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,705

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 990 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit F101 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1187 sqft

Unit H301 · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1206 sqft

Unit Q101 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1187 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lexington Heights.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
hot tub
lobby
online portal
playground
Modern, spacious, and peaceful, the Lexington Heights Apartments of Renton, Washington are an idyllic location for families and couples who want to live near Seattle, but who are looking for a little extra peace and quiet. With extraordinary views of Lake Washington, Lexington Heights will feel like home the minute you step over the threshold. Our apartment homes are designed to offer all the conveniences you want in a clean and modern style.\n\n \n\nThe beautiful apartment homes of Lexington Heights are removed from the urban environment, but theyre also close to all the activities you need like shopping, dining, and cultural activities. Our apartments in Renton offer an ideal balance of a quiet suburban lifestyle thats also within reach of lifes more exciting pursuits. We know your tastes and attitudes change day-to-day, and we accommodate that ever-changing lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $275 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $35 remote (garage), $35 gym access card, $35 gate remote
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $30 per month.
restrictions: Accept pets up to 35lbs.
Parking Details: Carports are available for $95.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Lexington Heights have any available units?
Lexington Heights has 4 units available starting at $1,705 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does Lexington Heights have?
Some of Lexington Heights's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lexington Heights currently offering any rent specials?
Lexington Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lexington Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, Lexington Heights is pet friendly.
Does Lexington Heights offer parking?
Yes, Lexington Heights offers parking.
Does Lexington Heights have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lexington Heights offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lexington Heights have a pool?
Yes, Lexington Heights has a pool.
Does Lexington Heights have accessible units?
Yes, Lexington Heights has accessible units.
Does Lexington Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lexington Heights has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Borgata Apartments and Townhomes
400 S 50th St
Renton, WA 98055
95 Burnett
95 Burnett Avenue South
Renton, WA 98057
Copper Ridge
4600 Davis Ave S
Renton, WA 98055
Chateau De Ville
110 Williams Avenue South
Renton, WA 98057
Springbrook
5301 Talbot Rd S
Renton, WA 98055
Second and Main
207 Main Street South
Renton, WA 98057
Harrington Square
950 Harrington Ave NE
Renton, WA 98056
Alaire Apartment Homes
510 Stevens Ave SW
Renton, WA 98057

Similar Pages

Renton 1 BedroomsRenton 2 BedroomsRenton Apartments with ParkingRenton Dog Friendly ApartmentsRenton Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CascadeSunsetDowntown Renton

Apartments Near Colleges

Renton Technical CollegeShoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College