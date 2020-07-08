All apartments in Renton
Last updated March 23 2019 at 1:26 AM

2922 NE 8th

2922 Northeast 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2922 Northeast 8th Street, Renton, WA 98056
Sunset

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/914d9d7001 ----
Unit 2918 and 2922 are available
Unit 2918 is the one available for showing There are a few thing that need to be finished but that will only take a day or two

The photos are the Remodel unit, as we are remodel 2922 next

Newly remodeled and Nestled away in the Renton Highlands, this spacious 1200 sq foot duplex features 2 bedrooms located on the second floor, 1.5 baths and attached garage.

Downstairs features charming fireplace in cozy living room. Plenty of additional parking available for Holiday visitors.

Galley style kitchen with dishwasher. Huge backyard and play area. This will not last long- act now! 2922

Fridge
Range
Washer Dryer Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

