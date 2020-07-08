2922 NE 8th

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace range

Unit 2918 and 2922 are available

Unit 2918 is the one available for showing There are a few thing that need to be finished but that will only take a day or two



The photos are the Remodel unit, as we are remodel 2922 next



Newly remodeled and Nestled away in the Renton Highlands, this spacious 1200 sq foot duplex features 2 bedrooms located on the second floor, 1.5 baths and attached garage.



Downstairs features charming fireplace in cozy living room. Plenty of additional parking available for Holiday visitors.



Galley style kitchen with dishwasher. Huge backyard and play area. This will not last long- act now! 2922



Fridge

Range

Washer Dryer Hook Ups