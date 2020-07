Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony range air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters oven refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse garage hot tub media room dogs allowed cats allowed accessible elevator parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center concierge conference room courtyard dog park game room internet access package receiving pool table shuffle board

The Bristol at Southport offers resort-style luxury living in the Pacific Northwest's most desirable community. The Bristol is surrounded by exquisite comforts and resort like amenities previously enjoyed only by owners of million dollar waterfront homes and condominiums. We offer this life-style at an affordable price so you can also enjoy all life has to offer. The Bristol at Southport is accessible to several freeways, with easy I-405 access to downtown Bellevue, I-90 corridor, and 10 minutes to Sea-Tac International Airport. Located only seven minutes from downtown Bellevue and less than 20 minutes from downtown Seattle.