Crown Pointe

Lease Length: 3-13 month lease terms availablePlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per adult applicant
Deposit: $100 - $200
Move-in Fees: $300 Admin fee
Additional: Trash: $22/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $375 1 pet; $750 for 2 pets.
limit: 2
restrictions: Acceptable animals include domestic cats and dogs. Dogs that are purebreds or mixes of the following breeds are prohibited: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow-Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Pit Bull (American Staffordshire Terrier, American Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier), Rottweiler, Saint Bernard, Shar Pei, and Siberian Husky. All other animals including exotic pets are prohibited. All animals must be authorized by management. Please see leasing center for details.
Dogs
rent: $65/month per pet.
Cats
rent: $50/month per pet.
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned: $65/month. Surface lot, assigned: $40/month. Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.