Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court business center 24hr gym on-site laundry playground pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport cc payments clubhouse conference room dog park e-payments internet access internet cafe lobby media room online portal package receiving

Crown Pointe Apartment Homes features one bedroom and two bedroom apartment homes for rent in Renton, Washington. We are centrally located near I-405, and are just minutes from restaurants, shopping, recreation, and we are only a 1/4 mile from Renton Technical College. Our one bedroom and two bedroom apartment homes boast spacious closets, washer/dryers and wood burning fireplaces. Select homes have been remodeled with custom cabinets in the kitchen and bathrooms, updated flooring and upgraded lighting package. Our community features a swimming pool, state of the art fitness center, hot tub and wonderful business center. We also offer a wonderful play area. Come tour your new home today!