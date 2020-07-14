All apartments in Renton
Crown Pointe
Crown Pointe

3788 NE 4th St · (425) 642-1767
Location

3788 NE 4th St, Renton, WA 98056
President Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B306 · Avail. now

$1,308

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 533 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit A103 · Avail. now

$1,523

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit H203 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,598

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 869 sqft

Unit A308 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,608

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 869 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Crown Pointe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
24hr gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
conference room
dog park
e-payments
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
Crown Pointe Apartment Homes features one bedroom and two bedroom apartment homes for rent in Renton, Washington. We are centrally located near I-405, and are just minutes from restaurants, shopping, recreation, and we are only a 1/4 mile from Renton Technical College. Our one bedroom and two bedroom apartment homes boast spacious closets, washer/dryers and wood burning fireplaces. Select homes have been remodeled with custom cabinets in the kitchen and bathrooms, updated flooring and upgraded lighting package. Our community features a swimming pool, state of the art fitness center, hot tub and wonderful business center. We also offer a wonderful play area. Come tour your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 month lease terms available
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per adult applicant
Deposit: $100 - $200
Move-in Fees: $300 Admin fee
Additional: Trash: $22/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $375 1 pet; $750 for 2 pets.
limit: 2
restrictions: Acceptable animals include domestic cats and dogs. Dogs that are purebreds or mixes of the following breeds are prohibited: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow-Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Pit Bull (American Staffordshire Terrier, American Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier), Rottweiler, Saint Bernard, Shar Pei, and Siberian Husky. All other animals including exotic pets are prohibited. All animals must be authorized by management. Please see leasing center for details.
Dogs
rent: $65/month per pet.
Cats
rent: $50/month per pet.
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned: $65/month. Surface lot, assigned: $40/month. Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Crown Pointe have any available units?
Crown Pointe has 8 units available starting at $1,308 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does Crown Pointe have?
Some of Crown Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Crown Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Crown Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Crown Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Crown Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Crown Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Crown Pointe offers parking.
Does Crown Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Crown Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Crown Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Crown Pointe has a pool.
Does Crown Pointe have accessible units?
No, Crown Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does Crown Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Crown Pointe has units with dishwashers.
