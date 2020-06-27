17010 110th Pl SE

Amenities

Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath 1 car garage home located in a quiet cul-de-sac. This two-story home boasts a large master bedroom and bath plus 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and laundry are all located on the second floor. On the main floor, you will find a wonderful sunroom off the living room, a great spot to read, visit or even do yoga. Right outside there's a wonderful little patio, fully fenced yard and a park next door.



