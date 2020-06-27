All apartments in Renton
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
17010 110th Pl SE
Last updated August 17 2019 at 7:43 AM

17010 110th Pl SE

17010 110th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

17010 110th Place Southeast, Renton, WA 98055
Cascade

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
yoga
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
yoga
Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath 1 car garage home located in a quiet cul-de-sac. This two-story home boasts a large master bedroom and bath plus 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and laundry are all located on the second floor. On the main floor, you will find a wonderful sunroom off the living room, a great spot to read, visit or even do yoga. Right outside there's a wonderful little patio, fully fenced yard and a park next door.

To schedule a tour - https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/17010-110th-pl-se?p=TenantTurner

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17010 110th Pl SE have any available units?
17010 110th Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 17010 110th Pl SE have?
Some of 17010 110th Pl SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17010 110th Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
17010 110th Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17010 110th Pl SE pet-friendly?
No, 17010 110th Pl SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 17010 110th Pl SE offer parking?
Yes, 17010 110th Pl SE offers parking.
Does 17010 110th Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17010 110th Pl SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17010 110th Pl SE have a pool?
No, 17010 110th Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 17010 110th Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 17010 110th Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 17010 110th Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17010 110th Pl SE has units with dishwashers.
