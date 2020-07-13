Amenities
Our office is currently only open for touchless tours and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule your personalized tour today!
Comfort. Luxury. Atmosphere. Centrally situated right in the heart of downtown Renton, Washington, Second and Main is the most elegant and convenient apartment community in the Renton area. Our studio-, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments and lofts are meticulously designed with you in mind. Kick off your shoes and relax amidst plush carpeting, multiple windows to let the sunlight pour in, and fine hardwood floors. Catch a breath of fresh air and take in the spectacular view of downtown Renton from your balcony or patio. Browse our photo gallery to view our modernized apartment community.
Second and Main’s highly-coveted location allows our community to easily enjoy the trendy lifestyle of downtown Renton. We’re only a five-minute drive from The Landing and a stone’s throw away from downtown Seattle. Ranked as a “Walker’s Paradise” by WalkScore.com,