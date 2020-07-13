All apartments in Renton
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:55 AM

Second and Main

207 Main Street South · (206) 899-0041
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

207 Main Street South, Renton, WA 98057
Downtown Renton

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0215 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,656

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 669 sqft

Unit 0501 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,959

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit 0502 · Avail. now

$1,963

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0403 · Avail. now

$2,018

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1102 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0516 · Avail. now

$2,615

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1312 sqft

Unit 0216 · Avail. now

$2,660

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1446 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Second and Main.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
w/d hookup
extra storage
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
e-payments
fire pit
package receiving
smoke-free community
Our office is currently only open for touchless tours and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule your personalized tour today!

Comfort. Luxury. Atmosphere. Centrally situated right in the heart of downtown Renton, Washington, Second and Main is the most elegant and convenient apartment community in the Renton area. Our studio-, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments and lofts are meticulously designed with you in mind. Kick off your shoes and relax amidst plush carpeting, multiple windows to let the sunlight pour in, and fine hardwood floors. Catch a breath of fresh air and take in the spectacular view of downtown Renton from your balcony or patio. Browse our photo gallery to view our modernized apartment community.

Second and Main’s highly-coveted location allows our community to easily enjoy the trendy lifestyle of downtown Renton. We’re only a five-minute drive from The Landing and a stone’s throw away from downtown Seattle. Ranked as a “Walker’s Paradise” by WalkScore.com,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions. Weight limit: 25 lbs.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Second and Main have any available units?
Second and Main has 6 units available starting at $1,656 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does Second and Main have?
Some of Second and Main's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Second and Main currently offering any rent specials?
Second and Main is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Second and Main pet-friendly?
Yes, Second and Main is pet friendly.
Does Second and Main offer parking?
Yes, Second and Main offers parking.
Does Second and Main have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Second and Main offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Second and Main have a pool?
No, Second and Main does not have a pool.
Does Second and Main have accessible units?
No, Second and Main does not have accessible units.
Does Second and Main have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Second and Main has units with dishwashers.
