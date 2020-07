Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard fire pit bbq/grill bike storage accessible garage parking cc payments e-payments key fob access package receiving

Welcome to Ravello - Redmond’s newest apartment community. Live at Ravello and enjoy all that downtown Redmond has to offer: small town charm with an urban feel, easy access to major cities and employers, and amazing proximity to all of the outdoor activities that the Pacific Northwest offers. Our elegantly designed urban mid-rise offers studios, one, and two bedroom apartment homes. Also available are live- work units, which feature an office and residential space all in one, with street side access! Each home offers modern interior finishes which include a gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, expansive windows, washer & dryer, and abundant closet spaces. Enjoy the ample number of bike routes throughout Redmond and come home to a fully equipped bike room for repairs and storage. Our residents have the luxury of a secure parcel room, an expansive indoor lounge equipped with a gourmet kitchen to host social gatherings and community events and a beautif