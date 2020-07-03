All apartments in Everett
3317 Rucker Avenue Unit D - 1
3317 Rucker Avenue Unit D - 1

3317 Rucker Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3317 Rucker Avenue, Everett, WA 98201
Port Gardner

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Brand New Townhouse Available For Rent! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 9 ft ceilings, laminate flooring, gas fireplace, quartz counter tops, tile backslash, stainless steel appliances, main floor utility. Beautiful natural light and common area with private deck and 1 car detached garage with additional 1 designated space for parking. Great location minutes from freeways, Everett Waterfront, Everett Naval Base, Providence Hospitals, Everett Clinic, Boeing, YMCA, Amtrak & Mukilteo. Pets case by case small dog only with deposit. Water, Sewer and Garbage included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3317 Rucker Avenue Unit D - 1 have any available units?
3317 Rucker Avenue Unit D - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 3317 Rucker Avenue Unit D - 1 have?
Some of 3317 Rucker Avenue Unit D - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3317 Rucker Avenue Unit D - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3317 Rucker Avenue Unit D - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3317 Rucker Avenue Unit D - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3317 Rucker Avenue Unit D - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3317 Rucker Avenue Unit D - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3317 Rucker Avenue Unit D - 1 offers parking.
Does 3317 Rucker Avenue Unit D - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3317 Rucker Avenue Unit D - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3317 Rucker Avenue Unit D - 1 have a pool?
No, 3317 Rucker Avenue Unit D - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3317 Rucker Avenue Unit D - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3317 Rucker Avenue Unit D - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3317 Rucker Avenue Unit D - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3317 Rucker Avenue Unit D - 1 has units with dishwashers.

