3317 Rucker Avenue Unit D - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Brand New Townhouse Available For Rent! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 9 ft ceilings, laminate flooring, gas fireplace, quartz counter tops, tile backslash, stainless steel appliances, main floor utility. Beautiful natural light and common area with private deck and 1 car detached garage with additional 1 designated space for parking. Great location minutes from freeways, Everett Waterfront, Everett Naval Base, Providence Hospitals, Everett Clinic, Boeing, YMCA, Amtrak & Mukilteo. Pets case by case small dog only with deposit. Water, Sewer and Garbage included.