133 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Everett, WA

Verified

1 of 84

Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
Silver Lake
6 Units Available
Bluwater
11311 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1180 sqft
Set against the backdrop of a serene lake, BluWater combines the tranquility and serenity of a lakeside retreat with all the conveniences of a modern, contemporary community.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Silver Lake
9 Units Available
The Lakehouse
12115 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,748
1096 sqft
This trendy community provides residents with a clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Also easily accessible to both Everett Mall and Silver Lake's Green Lantern Park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Portsmith Apartment Homes
12121 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1479 sqft
Close to I-5, I-405, and Alderwood Mall. Updated apartments with fireplaces. On-site amenities include pool, gym, business center, and hot tub. Pet-friendly community for dogs and cats. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:23am
$
33 Units Available
HighGrove
12433 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1538 sqft
Large kitchens, two-tone color schemes, wood-style floors, walk-in closets and private balconies. Large outdoor pool, 24-hour fitness center, fire pit, terrace and clubhouse on-site. Close to Kasch Park, Everett Mall and Mariner High School.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Everett Mall South
7 Units Available
Mirabella Apartments
805 112th St SE, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1150 sqft
Situated conveniently for commuters, just minutes from I-5. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community features gym, basketball court and pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
38 Units Available
Alister Parx Apartments
605 Center Rd, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1175 sqft
Minutes from Voyager Middle School and Mariner High School. Upscale living with vaulted ceilings, lots of storage space, and oversized patios. On-site pool, playground, and hot tub. Garages available. Pet-friendly. In-apartment fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:23am
$
Holly
20 Units Available
Olin Fields
10115 Holly Dr, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1248 sqft
Quiet complex with natural landscaping, resident lounge, indoor basketball court and game room with ping-pong table. Apartments equipped with air conditioning and washer/dryer. Walk to Loganberry Lane Park.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Everett Mall South
15 Units Available
Colby Creek
923 112th St SW, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1040 sqft
Lovely apartment complex with plenty of outdoor space sandwiched in between Route 99 and I-5. Close to plenty of restaurants and shopping. Many cable-ready units have vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Silver Lake
9 Units Available
Artesia by the Lake
11225 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,978
1150 sqft
Your home has been updated with new counters, flooring, cabinetry, stainless appliances, fireplaces, plumbing, lighting and more. Whew. That’s all just inside your door.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 06:40pm
$
Everett Mall South
15 Units Available
Wildreed
10101 7th Ave SE, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,998
1376 sqft
Largest floor plans in the area, with modern finishes, 9-foot ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Welcoming community with state-of-the-art gym, resident clubhouse and walking trails. Minutes from I-5; close to Fred Meyer and Trader Joe's.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Holly
14 Units Available
The Winsley
9900 12th Ave W, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1274 sqft
Offering a collection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, the Walden Pond Apartment complex includes an indoor basketball court, a swimming pool, a resident clubhouse, on-site management and many other amenities.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Forest Park
1 Unit Available
1108 57th Street SE Unit B
1108 57th Street Southeast, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,410
1604 sqft
3 bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Everett! - Come see this 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cascade View
1 Unit Available
8931 West Mall Dr
8931 West Mall Drive, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1168 sqft
Available 07/22/20 Rambler 3 bedroom 2 Full baths. - Property Id: 288696 This home has an opened a living concept. It also has a fully fenced backyard with a nice bright large covered deck. This home is a nice 3 bedroom 2 Full baths.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
1904 State Street
1904 State Street, Everett, WA
Move-in Ready 4 bed 2 bath Home w/ New Carpet and Paint Throughout! - Welcome to this updated 4 bedroom 2 bath home that offers new carpet and paint throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Everett Mall South
1 Unit Available
10820 1st Drive Southeast
10820 1st Drive Southeast, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1196 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30,2020.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Port Gardner
1 Unit Available
3614 Broadway
3614 Broadway, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1517 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home - Charming downtown Everett home. This home includes 3 bedrooms, a bonus/den room and 2 bathrooms. New flooring, paint and blinds throughout. Features a spacious updated kitchen with lots of storage and new range.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
View Ridge Madison
1 Unit Available
801 Pecks Dr #A
801 Pecks Drive, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1000 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Unit in Everett - This spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit is approximately 1000 square feet, giving you ample space for all your housing needs! It is conveniently located above Pecks market giving you easy access to

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Evergreen
1 Unit Available
7039 Morgan Road
7039 Morgan Road, Everett, WA
Spacious 4 Bedroom 2.75 Bath 2 Story Home - Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.75 bath 2 story home. Features new carpet and paint throughout. Large kitchen with eat in bar and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom with full bath and walk-in closet.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
Port Gardner
1 Unit Available
3210 Lombard Ave Se
3210 Lombard Avenue, Everett, WA
This home is has lived in Everett since 1925! This charming home features recent Studs-Out Remodel w/ New Electrical, plumbing, Kitchen, bath, siding, & deck w/ Partial Mountain Views loaded W/Upgrades and Fully Fenced.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
Everett Mall South
1 Unit Available
10721 7th Ave SE
10721 7th Avenue Southeast, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1453 sqft
Priced to rent fast! Don't miss out on this 3 bed 1.75 bath rambler with Large Formal Dining area off kitchen w/ Pantry, and New Stainless Steel Appliances. The Main Living Area has large Bay Windows for Tons of Natural Light.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
Delta
1 Unit Available
1819 Walnut St
1819 Walnut Street, Everett, WA
Another fantastic rental home brought to you by Josh Halpin and Renters Warehouse! This roomy, newly updated 4BR/2BA home features gleaming wood floors and steel faced appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Everett
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
Harbour Pointe
16 Units Available
Carvel Harbour Pointe
4500 Harbour Pointe Blvd, Mukilteo, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
998 sqft
Great location close to Alderwood Mall, Harbour Pointe Golf Club and schools. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour gym,and 24-hour concierge. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, dishwasher and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
20 Units Available
The Reserve at Town Center
14420 North Creek Dr, Mill Creek, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1520 sqft
Brand-new homes close to town center and a hiking trail. Units have full-size washers and big windows that allow ample sunlight. Residents have access to heated pools.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Silver Lake
1 Unit Available
1425 - 105th Place S.E.
1425 105th Pl SE, Eastmont, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1560 sqft
Northlake Court - 3 Bedroom Townhome - Available on or before June 20th, spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome in sought after community near Silver Lake.

June 2020 Everett Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Everett Rent Report. Everett rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Everett rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Everett rents declined moderately over the past month

Everett rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Everett stand at $1,384 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,724 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Everett's year-over-year rent growth is on par with the state average of 1.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Everett, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Seattle metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,508; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%.
    • Bellevue has seen rents fall by 0.5% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Seattle metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,422.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Everett

    As rents have increased slightly in Everett, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Everett is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Washington as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.6% in Spokane and 0.7% in Vancouver.
    • Everett's median two-bedroom rent of $1,724 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% increase in Everett.
    • While Everett's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Everett than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $904, where Everett is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,360
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    1.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Bellevue
    $1,950
    $2,420
    -0.5%
    2%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Renton
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -0.5%
    2%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,710
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Redmond
    $1,860
    $2,320
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Kirkland
    $1,770
    $2,200
    -0.1%
    3.5%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.2%
    2%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.4%
    1.1%
    Lynnwood
    $1,600
    $2,000
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bothell
    $1,840
    $2,290
    -0.5%
    1.6%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1%
    Mercer Island
    $2,050
    $2,560
    -1.1%
    -0.3%
    Kenmore
    $1,690
    $2,100
    0.3%
    -0.2%
    Mukilteo
    $1,750
    $2,180
    -1.5%
    -2.1%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,620
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

