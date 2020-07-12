/
116 Apartments for rent in Cascade View, Everett, WA
Huntington Park
9009 W Mall Dr, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,401
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location with easy access to Everett Mall Way and Evergreen Way. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community includes gym, hot tub, racquetball, pool and playground.
West Mall Place
9300 W Mall Dr, Everett, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,330
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
860 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units in pet-friendly apartments. Each offers a dryer, forced air heating, large closets and USB outlets. Many units also offer washers and fireplaces.
215 100th St SW
215 100th Street Southwest, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1089 sqft
Spacious,light filled Ground Floor, 3 Bdrm/ 2 Bath End Unit in Broadway Condominiums. Comfortable master suite w/ Walk-in Closet & full bath. Generous sized living room w/ cozy fireplace & slider to the private patio.
Breckenridge Apartment Homes
11000 -16th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
966 sqft
Welcome to Breckenridge Apartment Homes in the beautiful Pacific Northwest! If you’re seeking an apartment in Everett, WA, our community has it all. Minutes from the Puget Sounds, Breckenridge offers the amenities you desire at an affordable price.
Park 120
120 W Casino Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,289
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,168
886 sqft
Stylish gated apartments in a residential area, 20 minutes from Downtown Seattle and Bellevue. Renovated recently with new appliances. Pet-friendly complex with clubhouse, business center and playground.
Fultons Crossing
120 SE Everett Mall Way, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
968 sqft
Luxury furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplace, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly grounds offer clubhouse, pool, spa, gym, business center, playground. Located near Walter East Hall Memorial Golf Course, Boeing Fwy and Hwy 5. Minutes from Norma Beach.
Copperstone
420 85th Pl SW, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,164
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
925 sqft
Just minutes from I-5 and close to the mountains. Community amenities include on-site laundry, 24-hour maintenance, and parking. Residents live in units that have fireplace, refrigerator, and patio or balcony.
The Winsley
9900 12th Ave W, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1274 sqft
Offering a collection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, the Walden Pond Apartment complex includes an indoor basketball court, a swimming pool, a resident clubhouse, on-site management and many other amenities.
Timberline Court
1020 112th St SW, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
803 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets. Third-floor units have fireplaces. Community playground, sports court, laundry facility. Near I-5 and Route 525.
Olin Fields
10115 Holly Dr, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1248 sqft
Quiet complex with natural landscaping, resident lounge, indoor basketball court and game room with ping-pong table. Apartments equipped with air conditioning and washer/dryer. Walk to Loganberry Lane Park.
Hampton Court
11207 9th Pl W, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
984 sqft
Charming apartment buildings on 5 acres of land. Close to Silver Lake and several schools. Apartments have balcony/patio, wood-burning fireplace and in-unit W/D. Assigned parking, sports court and on-site maintenance.
Colby Creek
923 112th St SW, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,374
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1040 sqft
Lovely apartment complex with plenty of outdoor space sandwiched in between Route 99 and I-5. Close to plenty of restaurants and shopping. Many cable-ready units have vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets.
Cascadia Pointe Apartments
8710 5th Ave W, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments with spacious floor plans. One-bedroom to three-bedroom units available featuring private patio/balcony, fireplace and in-home washer/dryer. Community has a hot tub, pool, basketball court and gym.
Camelot Apartments
11030 Evergreen Way, Everett, WA
Studio
$1,348
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,284
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
997 sqft
Apartment community features underground parking, a dog park, a gym with a sauna and an indoor pool. Interiors have in-unit laundry, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just off Evergreen Way, and moments from I-5.
Tessera Apartments
1304 Bruskrud Rd., Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1000 sqft
Located in the prestigious Twin Creeks neighborhood of Everett, Washington, Tessera Apartments is less than 10 minutes from Boeing and Everett Naval Station.
Arterra
711 W Casino Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,393
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
820 sqft
Comfortable community living in one- and two-bedroom apartments. Fully renovated dwellings feature patio or balcony, 9-foot ceilings, wood-burning fireplace and in-unit washer and dryer. Hardwood-style flooring and gourmet kitchen.
Lakeside Apartments
747 75th St SE, Everett, WA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
861 sqft
Located close to downtown Everett and within a mile of Interstate 5, this lakeside community offers apartments boasting their own patio/balcony, fully fitted kitchens, and built-in fireplaces. Enjoy the on-site parking and clubhouse facilities.
Casablanca
10710 Evergreen Way, Everett, WA
Studio
$1,160
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,276
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
906 sqft
Apartment community nestled on park-like grounds minutes from I-405 and I-5, with sport court, gym, pool and spa, and lighted tennis court. The pet-friendly complex host community events like summer BBQs and monthly movie nights.
Mirabella Apartments
805 112th St SE, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1150 sqft
Situated conveniently for commuters, just minutes from I-5. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community features gym, basketball court and pool.
Wildreed
10101 7th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1376 sqft
Largest floor plans in the area, with modern finishes, 9-foot ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Welcoming community with state-of-the-art gym, resident clubhouse and walking trails. Minutes from I-5; close to Fred Meyer and Trader Joe's.
8305 5th Ave W
8305 5th Ave W, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Bosna Townhomes - Property Id: 307888 Release your inner chef and whip up Sunday brunch, or pop, pop, pop! Cozy up with a bowl of fresh popcorn and Netflix.
820 Cady Rd #G-106
820 Cady Rd, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
955 sqft
Pet Friendly HOME!!!! $750 OFF RENT! READY NOW!!! - ***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** $750 OFF 1st Month's RENT! 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom first floor - Village by the Lake Condo.
10 E Casino Rd 17
10 East Casino Road, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1060 sqft
Unit 17 Available 07/15/20 E Casino Road - Property Id: 315115 Corner unit - attached 2 cars garage 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, washer and dryer inside the unit. In great condition. Rent include Water, Sewer, and Garbage. $1650.
7611 Ridgewood Drive Unit B
7611 Ridgewood Drive, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
777 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
